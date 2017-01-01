Mariah Carey’s New Year MELTDOWN On Time Square Stage Sets The Internet ON FIRE!

Mariah Carey’s meltdown performance had on national television was a sight to see. Every household that was watching the Time Square performance were either horrified, embarrassed for the lady, or straight up rolling on the ground with glee…it was that bad. So let the talk of Twitter as of 2017 began!

The diva couldn’t help but storm off the stage in New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve telecast on ABC after what seemed like a technical issue from the 80’s came roaring back – the wrong lip-synced track played during her performance.

Carey appeared more than perturbed and on right on the edge of tears as she refused to sing some lines of her songs. She stormed around the stage, asking for the monitors over and over again to be turned on during her performance, before attempting to salvage any last bit of her set by dancing briefly.

However, she just couldn’t make that last long, and ended up saying into her microphone: ‘I’m trying to be a good sport here.’

Mariah attempted again to push through the technical difficulties and remained on stage as one more song played, but that didn’t last long either and before you knew it, she was walking off stage in with the attitude of a diva. Carey’s meltdown shot right up to the top of the most trending topic on Twitter, with users pitilessly trashing the songstress and her embarrassing performance.

‘ISIS has officially claimed responsibility for Mariah Carey’s performance,’ tweeted Brad Benjamin.

‘Who needs to drop the ball for New Years when Mariah Carey already covered it,’ tweeted another user.

Others compared her to infamous lip-syncers like Ashley Simpson and 80s pop duo Milli Vanilli.

Another Twitter user wrote that ‘Hellen Keller could have lip synced to Mariah Carey better than Mariah Carey.’