New Book: Clinton Campaign Came Up With Blame Russia Narrative 24 Hours After Hillary’s Loss

So as it turns out, there may not be anything behind the “Russia thing” outside of a sore loser in the Presidential race.

Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign formulated the Russia collusion story a mere 24 hours after Trump’s win was announced. While this doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following the story (or lack thereof,) it is worth noting that the media has been running with a fake news story that was created by a scorned woman. (Anyone who has had to deal with a salty ex knows this feeling.)

The new book “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign” reveals that the loser decided to blame her loss not on her own incompetence or corruption, but on Russia. (Ironic, considering her complete willingness to accept bribes from the country.)

Excerpts from the book reveal how quickly the abject lie was created by a woman who simply couldn’t accept the fact that more a larger part of America wanted Donald Trump as President over her.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“On a phone call with a longtime friend a couple of days after the election, Hillary was much less accepting of her defeat,” wrote “Shattered” author Jonathan Allen. “She put a fine point on the factors she believed cost her the presidency: the FBI (Comey), the KGB (the old name for Russia’s intelligence service), and the KKK (the support Trump got from white nationalists).”

“‘I’m angry,’ Hillary told her friend,” according to the book. “And exhausted. After two brutal campaigns against Sanders and Trump, Hillary now had to explain the failure to friends in a seemingly endless round of phone calls. That was taking a toll on her already weary and grief-stricken soul. But mostly, she was mad— mad that she’d lost and that the country would have to endure a Trump presidency.”

I can understand being upset. This is not the first time she had lost the Presidential campaign, but she had also had some of her deepest secrets revealed in the process. She was made to look like a fool who had no policy outside of being the “first woman President.” Unfortunately, she couldn’t accept her loss as being her own fault and had to create a story that she could point to and say “Hey, I didn’t lose the Presidency, it was taken from me by an evil foreign power.”

A Clinton confidant is quoted in the book as saying that Clinton “wants to make sure all these narratives get spun the right way.” So the lie was hatched by senior campaign officials John Podesta and Robby Mook.

“That strategy had been set within twenty-four hours of her concession speech,” the book notes. “Mook and Podesta assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.”

Is it possible that this was created by the Hillary campaign who then begins to believe their own lie? What do you think?