New York Church Invites Members To Bring Guns To Service

Believe in God and don’t want to be victimized by a hateful atheist with mental issues? Then the Lighthouse Mexico Church of God in Oswego County, New York is the church for you.

Pastor Ronald Russell is inviting his congregants to arm themselves for their own protection. The 2015 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina and the 2017 shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas have prompted followers of the Bible to begin carrying their firearms to church in an attempt to reduce their chances of victim-hood, and it’s a damn good idea.

“Times are changing,” Russell said. “People say ‘well, pastor, you’re talking about killing some,’ and I say ‘well, if I don’t protect my people, I’m being complicit. A shooting here, that’s not going to happen.”

The idea of a gun-free zone is one that only works when all people involved are law-abiding citizens. Criminals are not. People intent on murder are not good people who are going to be deterred by a sign and a desperate plea. They are going to be doubly interested in that area because they know that they won’t be shot at while carrying out their evil mission. You’ve successfully made everyone in that establishment or on that campus a sitting duck.

The sign outside their house of worship makes it clear that they are not going to sit idly by while churches are attacked.

The church is also offering courses in self-defense and identifying suspicious behavior, but they aren’t the only church in New York that is taking these measures against a potential attack. (I know, shocking that not one but TWO New York establishments are supporting the Second Amendment, but anything is possible.

The True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo, New York is having the local SWAT team train for an active shooter scenario at the church. It’s had that this is still something that people have to be concerned about, but evil doesn’t just go away. It will always exist in people’s hearts and minds, and it something that we have to learn to defend ourselves against. We can’t stop people from doing terrible things, but we can make sure that we are doing our part to help prevent ourselves and those around us from becoming a story on the news.

The Second Amendment was handed down to us from God, and it’s our responsibility to use it for good. Yes, that includes carrying in churches.