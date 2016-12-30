Obama Invited THIS Rapper To The White House – Now He’s In Trouble For Attacking A Cop

Obama has terrible taste in friends, but it would appear that 32-year-old Tremaine Neverson really takes the cake. If you don’t know who this rapper is, perhaps his stage name will ring a bell.

Trey Songz, known for such hits as “Bottoms Up” and “Say Aah”, is now in deep water after committing felony assault of an officer which resulted in the officer receiving a concussion.

At one point President Obama invited Songz to the White House and told the rapper that he was “proud of” him. Let’s hope his feelings have changed after reading the Detroit Free Press article detailing the tantrum thrown by the performer after being told to cut a show.

Court documents reveal that Songz was “irate” as well as “upset and belligerent” after being told that he needed to cut his Detroit show at 11:30PM.

An officer took to the stage to subdue the rapper who was reportedly throwing things around the stage. Songz then punched the officer and gave him a concussion.

“Initially arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and malicious destruction of property, Neverson was charged by the prosecutor with the more-serious felony of assault on a police officer, as well as aggravated assault,” the Free Press reported. “Assault on a police officer causing injury is punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine up to $5,000, and the misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $1,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.”

Something tells me he’s not going to get anymore Oval Office invitations any time soon.