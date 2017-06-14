Pedophile who fantasized about raping babies is jailed for five years

As you may have guessed from the title, this article is extremely graphic. Unfortunately, that is just the tip of the depraved iceberg that is 19-year-old Alan Gray. If this kind of content is offensive to you, it’s in your best interest to refrain from reading further.

Otherwise, buckle up and get ready for a glimpse into the mind of a pedophile and wanna-be murderer.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

By the age of 13, Gray was accessing indecent images of children. By 19, it is estimated that he had accessed 20,000 pictures, and had made and shared some of his own.

In some messages found by the police, Gray expressed his desire to rape 10 babies a day and “kill 25 newborns a night. No mercy,” stating that “they’re just there for us to abuse.”

This case was so unlike anything that the Greenock Sheriff had to refer the case to the High Court in Edinburgh because he was unable to impose a sentence that would be appropriate for the offenses in question.

From Daily Mail:

Judge Nigel Morrison was told that Gray had been interviewed by medical staff and they did not believe he appreciated the level of his offending. Court appointed social workers also found that Gray was at high risk of reoffending. Gray pleaded guilty to charges in which he admitted making indecent photographs of children at his home between January 12, 2016 and June 1, 2016. He also admitted to using a ‘public electronic communications network’ to send to ‘persons unknown’ messages of a ‘grossly offensive’ nature. In these messages, Gray expressed ‘a desire’ to ‘kidnap, sexually abuse, rape and kill babies’.

The judge in the case decided that the appropriate sentence for this disgusting piece of walking garbage was 5 years in prison, at the end of which he will be supervised by authorities for three years.

When authorities seized his computer, they found a total of 19,884 images of indecent children, including 16,120 still photos and 3,764 videos. The children pictured ranged in age from less than a year old to 12-years-old.