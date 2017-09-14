President Trump Says: The Wall Will Come Later’ After DACA Amnesty Deal

Perhaps it’s just me, but it seems an awful lot like Trump’s focus is no longer on the border wall on which he campaigned. It’s like he put that on the back burner for now when he made it seem like it was an emergency that it be funded and then constructed RIGHT NOW.

Now we’re hearing that “the wall will come later,” after signing what is effectively going to be amnesty for those remaining in America under DACA.

While discussing the issue with reporters, Trump said that “People want to see that happen,” regarding the DACA recipients, who came to America “through no fault of their own.”

He also stated that two of his biggest opponents in his own party, McConnell and Ryan, were both “very much on board” with the deal that he made, which may include funding for “massive border security.”

“The wall will come later, we’re right now renovating large sections of wall, massive sections, making it brand new, we’re doing a lot of renovations,” he said, before leaving to Irma-ravaged Florida to survey the damage.

Earlier Thursday morning, Trump assured his base that the wall is being built, renovations are being made to existing expanses of border fence, and the process is moving forward.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Don’t get me wrong, I realize that with two major hurricanes ripping into the country, and North Korea with its finger on the nuclear trigger, Trump has a lot to deal with. I don’t blame him for putting those immediate needs before the wall. That being said, it seems to me, and to a lot of people, that he is attempting to distance himself from the wall and the passionate promises he made to Republicans and conservatives during the campaign. Now perhaps I am (hopefully) misreading the situation, but he has had many opportunities to make this happen and he has failed every time.

I want this to be my cynicism talking, because as jaded as I am I also want Trump to prove me wrong and get the wall built, but it seems that he is pulling the typical politician routine and beginning to back away from his campaign promises slowly but surely. Again, that may just be me, but I am wary right now, especially when he’s making deals with Democrats who aren’t exactly known for having a moderate streak in any sense of the word.

Let’s hope he proves me wrong.