Rand Paul Has A Solution To Catch ‘Deep State’ Government Leakers [VIDEO]

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul this weekend offered a somewhat controversial solution to the trouble of government leaks, which have infested President Donald Trump’s administration since he took office. It’s not controversial for the method…But more so that it isn’t a sure thing…Some of the time.

When on ABC “This Week” Sunday, Paul recommended that to find the origin of the leaks, like the transcripts of conversations Micheal Flynn had with Russian officials — the very same that eventually led to his resignation — the Trump administration should conduct polygraph tests on everyone.

Paul said:

“It is very, very important that whoever released that go to jail because you cannot have members of the intelligence community listening to the most private and highly classified information and then releasing that to The New York Times.”

“There can only be a certain handful of people who did that,” he explained. “I would bring them all in. They would have to take lie detector tests.”

“We need to get to the bottom of who’s releasing these highly classified conversations.”

During the interview, Paul also said that when it comes to intelligence leaks and surveillance, no matter how the Trump claims pan out with the spying of Trump Tower, there is one for sure truth that Americans can count on:

The Obama administration indeed, spy on Flynn.

Paul also admonished that if the intelligence leaks sources aren’t located quick and stopped, then the “deep state”, believed to be a body of people, generally authoritative members of government agencies or the military, considered to be participating in the secret handling or control of government policy, will be in a position to blackmail just about anyone that gets in the way of their plans…and that includes presidents and national security advisers.

Sen. Rand Paul: Whoever leaked transcript of former NSA Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian ambassador should "go to jail" #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/irCZJZ2Ycq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 19, 2017