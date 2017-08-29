If You See These White Stripes on Chicken, You Should Think Twice Before You Eat It

Everyone loves chicken. Whether it’s barbecued, deep fried, or cut into nuggets, we all want to ingest more of these lean protein.

Unfortunately, as much as we want to think that all of our food was loved before it was slaughtered and brought to our tables, that’s not always the case. As Compassion in World Farming shows us in a recent video, there are ways of knowing where your chicken comes from.

You may have seen chicken that looks like the above picture at your grocery store. You may have also bought it and fed it to your family, thinking that you were doing a good thing by feeding them a healthy protein.

The truth is, what you’ve actually fed them hardly resembles chicken at all.

Unfavorable factory farming conditions including lack of appropriate space and genetic modifications that cause chickens to grow larger faster are causing muscle tissue disorders in the animals, and thus the quality of the meat that you are preparing for your family.

“White striping” is a condition in which we see less protein and more fat – up to 224% more – which completely defeats the purpose of buying chicken in the first place. Another condition called “woody breast” occurs as a result of genetic modification and gives the meat a tough, chewy texture.

Compassion in World Farming compiled a video in which they show exactly how little the average consumer knows about their meat and the signs it gives off.

Watch the video below:

Did you know this and if not, are you going to be taking a closer look at the chicken you buy from now on? I don’t exactly want to hop on the “organic only” bandwagon, but at some point we need to take a look at what we’re doing to our food and as a result, the people who eat it.

H/T: Conservative Tribune

 

