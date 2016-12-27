A Smug Obama Says He Would Have Beaten Trump in Election — Trump Destroys Him in Just 1 Tweet

Obama has absolutely no shame when it comes to discussing his own ego. He actually had the nerve to say people would have preferred a third term of his failed liberal policies over Trump.

He has absolutely no idea that Trump’s election was actually a repudiation of the last 8 years, and the economic downturn his Obama’s policies have brought about. While it’s sad that he thinks that, it’s even sadder still that he believes that crap that comes out of his own mouth.

I don’t know if President Obama is just egotistical or tone-deaf, but Trump’s response should bring him back down to Earth.

Denial is not just a river in Egypt — it is also the lifeblood of President Barack Hussein Obama, a man whose delusions of grandeur make Flat Earthers look almost sane. For instance, Obama appeared to be under the belief that had he run for a third term in office (which would have been unconstitutional, of course), he and his vision for America would have crushed then-Republican nominee Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said in a CNN interview published Monday.

Of course, once Trump heard this, he immediately took to Twitter to respond:

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Oh I have no doubt the idiots who think he’s actually doing a good job because they can suddenly force their employer to give them free birth control would vote for him again, but nobody with two brain cells to rub together would do that.

Trump is going to be our next President, and Obama needs to get over it.