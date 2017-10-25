Snowflakes Schedule To Scream Helplessly At Sky On Trump’s Election Anniversary- A Day Of Protest

In an effort to appease, well, themselves, liberals are gathering together on the day of the election to help vent out their feelings about President Donald Trump. As you may have already known, this year has not been easy on liberals, and it is mostly due to their unwillingness to take a big gulp of reality. What they don’t realize is just how ridiculous and childish they are – which only helps Trump.

The Facebook invite has gone out, and hosts Julia Helene and Johanna Schulman are inviting everyone in Boston to head on over to the Boston Common to shout out their anger to the sky over the lost election of 2016…That’s right. That thing that happened a year ago.

leftists are not good at letting go and moving on obviously.

The event on Facebook is called “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.” Now I know what your thinking. Who would even waste their time screaming at the sky like a raving lunatic? Well surprise, surprise, there is already a large following of 4,400 people that have pledged to participate in the madness, and there is also 33,000 more interested in attending.

A description of the event went on as follows:

“Come express your anger at the current state of democracy, and scream helplessly at the sky!”

This event page seemed to have gathered enough interest now, that others are claiming that they want to also participate in their own local areas. One comment below the event page said: “I’ll be screaming in L.A..”

Another comment wanted to sound as annoyingly millennial as possible, and wrote down: “Wokest Event of the Year.”…

That comment alone just makes me shiver with disgust. Still, other commentors were not too far off with the crazy need to attend the event, or make their own. Another person asked: “Anyone planing on screaming in Vancouver?” …You forgot one more ‘n’, bro.

And even more gagging comes when you read what other commentors responded with. I don’t know about you, but it’s a little annoying to feel the smugness that comes when the ‘enlightened’ ones start quoting their favorite philosophers:

“The absurd is born of this confrontation between the human [scream] and the unreasonable silence of the world.” Apparently that ones from Albert Camus. Don’t you feel so much more enlightened after reading that?

Listen, if the left wants to indulge themselves on acting like babies, that’s fine by me. The rest of the world will either be doing meaningful things with their time, or freaking sleeping!

