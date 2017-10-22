Sports Illustrated Viciously Attacks Tim Tebow’s Speech And Immediately Regrets It [VIDEO]

Don’t you know it’s only okay to make fun of white, Christian football players? Look at Tim Tebow, who has been the recipient of liberal harassment and mockery because of his devotion to his faith. Yet, they defend kneeling during the national anthem?

When Tebow gave a motivational speech before to Tennessee before their game against Alabama, he found himself the target of some triggered snowflake at Sports Illustrated.

I didn’t think anything could offend a magazine that puts photos of half-naked women on their cover, but here we are.

During his speech, he looked directly into the camera and delivered one of the greatest lines I’ve ever heard from a speech: “You step up and let one thing define you: that’s your effort. That’s how much you care.” Chills, right?

But that wasn’t all.

“Alabama is better than you,” he said. “But let me tell you one thing that they better not be better at you than: and that’s called heart. It’s called courage. It’s called how much you care.”

You can watch the speech here if you need a little pick-me-up or just like watching handsome men do their thing:

But of course, there is always a snowflake who wants to be the reason we can’t have nice things and today, that’s Sports Illustrated. They began by mocking the fact that he misspoke during the speech. Because, you know, relevant?

“I just don’t know if I’ve ever heard someone say “better” three times in the span of one sentence,” wrote Daniel Rapaport. “I get what Tebow is trying to say here, but yikes, either the prompter went out or Tebow went rogue on this one. You can also tell that he knew he screwed up — look at that guilty look away from the camera.”

But the internet wasn’t about to let SI get away with trying to tear down a guy who was trying to give a pep talk to a team who needs it.

I’m trying to make sense of this article. Particularly why would you write it? What purpose does it serve? — Cory B (@CoryB541) October 21, 2017

This tweet is tasteless….. @TimTebow speech was 🔥!!!

Tweet something relevant — Cullen Chartier (@ChartierCullen) October 21, 2017

This is the reason I have not read a SI magazine in years and now have unfollowed here. Ridiculous!!! @SInow — Chris Beck (@ChrisBeckBama) October 21, 2017

It makes you wonder if an identical speech from Colin Kaepernick would have received identical criticism? I highly doubt it.

I seriously don’t know why someone would feel the need to be a jerk over a motivational speech given by someone who isn’t a professional speaker? Perhaps he said it the way he speaks because he wanted it to be real? Maybe he has no interest in memorizing speeches that are supposed to come from the heart?

Another question I have is: Who actually reads Sports Illustrated for anything other than the bikini issue?