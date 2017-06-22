Stevie Wonder: ‘Can’t Claim Black Lives Matter, When You’re KILLING Each Other’

When white people say this, we get told that we have no place in racial conversations because “MUH OPPRESSION” and “MUH INEQUALITY.”

Maybe they’ll listen now that someone within their own community is saying it.

(I mean, probably not, but at the very least it shines a glaring light on the hypocrisy of groups like Black Lives Matter who only care about black people when they die at the hands of white people.)

While at a North Minneapolis Conference on Peace, musician Stevie Wonder addressed black-on-black violence in a way that is sure to trigger pasty liberals suffering from white guilt.

“It is in your hands to do it,” he said. “It is in your hands to stop all the killing and all the shooting wherever you might be. Because you cannot say, ‘Black lives matter,’ and then kill yourselves.”

But he wasn’t done. He continued to discuss how black people need to truly believe that black lives matter by treating each other like they matter.

“Because you know we’ve mattered long before it was said, but the way we show that we matter, the way that we show all the various people of color matter is by loving each other and doing something about it. Not just talking about it, not just waiting to see the media and press come when there’s a horrible thing.”

Watch the video below:

Unfortunately, he’s absolutely right. For the most part, the black community is really big on saying that “black lives matter” but not so big about proving it. Treat each other the way you want to be treated by everyone else, and it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The odds that this advice falls on deaf ears are pretty good, but you can’t say that he didn’t try. I, for one, completely agree with his message.