They Talk, And Makes Jokes Now- Sexbots Have Become A Troubling Reality [VIDEO]

There’s a new sex doll in town, and her name is Harmony. She talks and jokes, all in a lovely Scottish lilt. Of course, she is lovely also, in a weird fake silicone doll kind of way. Harmony is the first commercially available sex robot and is the creation of modern Dr. Frankenstein, Matt McMullen. Apparently the world needs lots more fake women with whom to copulate. Not to mention, of course Harmony, in the spirit of being harmonious, is available with customizable everything, skin tone, facial features, hair color and style, breasts and genitalia. Yep, that right, you can order your perfect fake woman. And best of all she won’t say anything you don’t want to hear. Which may sound like a dream come true for some.

Matt says of his glorified sex toy, “I’ve been in the sex doll business for more than 20 years and the one thing our customers have asked for is the sense of human contact. They want to hold hands, get a hug when they come home. The reason I’ve focused on the head first is that it doesn’t matter how beautiful a woman is, a man will always look at her face the most. You look into someone’s eyes. That’s what human interaction is all about. Sex is important but not the most important thing.”

So let’s get this straight, shall we? In order to provide human contact, a human being should purchase a fake human and proceed to pretend she is real, including having sexual relations with it. Right. And it is an “it,” make no mistake. Harmony is a robot. Robots have no gender, no brain, no heart, no courage and can’t say “there’s no place like home.” “She’s” nothing more than an electronic toy, albeit one equipped to be used for physical pleasure by a living breathing actual human who also apparently is lacking in the brain, heart and courage department. Yes, it takes courage and heart to choose to interact with actual women, so why bother, right? Just get a robot. No commitments, no children, no pesky questions about whether you love her. It’s all good, right? Wrong. Sex with inanimate, and yes, a nonliving bot is inanimate no matter how many jokes it cracks or sounds it makes, is not what was intended for human beings. Certain things are off limits; children, animals, fake people. Sure, it’s legal. But it isn’t healthy or normal. Yes, I said that. It isn’t normal to forsake real people for a robot that tells you how manly you are. If you need a robot to tell you that, you aren’t.

Human beings have been trying to sell “love” for millennia. And nothing, no matter how realistic, be it prostitutes, videos, robots, magazines, or phone sex, can even come close to an actual marital relationship with a real human being. Nothing. Those who engage in these things are always left empty, wanting more. Because these things cannot satisfy for more than a moment. So, a word of unsolicited advice; leave behind Harmony, aka the Bride of Frankenstein, and get to know real women with real hearts. Life was made to be lived in community with other people, not with machines.