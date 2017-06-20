Teen Was Kicked out Graduation for Only Pants He Can Afford. Then He Sees Stranger Outside….

If someone ran up to you and asked you to give them your pants, would you? The odds are, you answered this question with a very firm “no” and perhaps even a look of puzzlement or disgust, but what if I told you that your pants were the difference between one student walking across the stage to receive his diploma, or going home before the graduation ceremony even started?

That’s exactly the predicament Leroy Solis Jr. found himself in when he simply couldn’t afford to meet the dress code for his high school’s graduation ceremony.

MacArthur High School’s graduation dress code stated that boys must wear slacks and a tie, or they may not be able to walk the stage to receive their diplomas. Well, Solis Jr. didn’t have slacks or a tie, and couldn’t ask his father, who is on a fixed income, if he would buy them. Instead, he planned to walk in jeans with no tie, hoping that his gown would be long enough to cover up the fact that he wasn’t wearing slacks.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Unfortunately, someone saw that he wasn’t dressed according to code and he was asked to leave the ceremony. While he was talking back to his car, he noticed another young man who had a build similar to his, and he was wearing slacks. Solis Jr. asked the young man if he could trade pants with him for the graduation, and explained his situation. Amazingly, the man said yes, and they hopped in the truck where they swapped. Then he rushed across the parking lot where there was someone selling $10 ties, and with three minutes until the ceremony started, he ran into the auditorium.

Watch the video below:

Thanks to the kindness of this stranger, who received an extremely bizarre request, one young boy was able to graduate proudly. This should restore your faith in humanity.