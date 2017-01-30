Trump Just RUINED Obama’s Vacation By Announcing Plan To INVESTIGATE Him For White House Crime

Obama might be facing some harsh questioning in the near future, as the Inspector General has announced an investigation into the DHS-linked cyber attacks on the Georgia Election System.

I honestly don’t know whether I would just prefer for him to disappear from the limelight altogether, or if I would like to watch him squirm under the pressure of a Trump administration pounding.

This is a good problem to have.

From The Daily Caller:

ederal officials have launched an investigation into why the Department of Homeland Security hacked into the Georgia state governmental network, including its election system, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has learned. John Roth, inspector general for DHS, wants to know why the agency broke protocol on its way to 10 unprecedented attacks on the system overseen by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp — who is also one of the most vocal critics about the Obama administration’s attempt to designate local and state election machinery as part of federal “critical infrastructure.” A Jan. 17 letter from Roth notified Kemp his office was officially “investigating a series of ten alleged scanning events of the Georgia Secretary of State’s network that may have originated from DHS-affiliated IP addresses.” A firewall in Georgia’s system thwarted each attempt. Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson and Kemp have clashed over a federal government designation of election systems as “critical infrastructure.” Kemp called it “political power play to federalize elections.”

I hope the DHS can get to the bottom of this quickly and efficiently, and give the American people the answers we deserve.