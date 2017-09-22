U.S. Navy Sailor Staved Off ISIS Attack For 10 Hours To Protect Comrades

There is heroism that occurs daily in the armed forces, and then there is exceptional bravery the likes of which you only see in movies.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Jeffrey Thomas was awarded a Silver Star for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy” for successfully fighting off the Islamic State during a 10-hour firefight with the terror group.

Adm. Bill Moran, vice chief of Naval Operations spoke during the ceremony celebrating Thomas’ bravery.

“Today we recognize the heroic actions of individuals and the legacy of their teammates,” he stated. “This recognition is well deserved, and it’s an acknowledgement [sic] of bravery, training, and dedication to team and country.”

His unit was ambushed by ISIS, with one IED blowing up a vehicle and killing a sailor.

They took fire from RPS, but that didn’t deter Thomas, who continued to clear the area of explosives so medics would be able to enter the area and tend to the wounded. Reinforcements would later arrive to help stave off the terrorists.

“Jeff knowingly exposed himself to hazards in order to protect the lives of his teammates and brothers in arms, and secure a MEDEVAC for his wounded teammate,” said Cmdr. Geoff Townsend, commanding officer of the EODMU 3. “His actions that day saved the lives of his teammates and exceeded all measures of selflessness and devotion to his country.”

She bullet exchange lasted 10 hours, during which Thomas and his group did their part to prevent further injuries to their men. It was truly a feat of courage and strength, and it absolutely blows my mind. I am so proud of the men and women we have fighting for our country.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Chief Jon Hamm was given the The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with Combat Distinguishing Device), and the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” was given to Lt. Morgan Dahl, according to the Navy.

I hope this kind of bravery becomes an award winning movie and brings Thomas all of the recognition he deserves. While he may not consider himself a hero (men like this never do) he is more than that. He is a savior to everyone around him who needed medical care and help in keeping the wolves on the other side of the door.

This is one of those feel-good tales and deserves to be shared far and wide. All too often tales of bravery are buried in the news by horrible stories of tragedy and heartbreak. We need a story with a happy ending every once in a while.