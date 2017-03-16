WHOA! Trump Makes SURPRISING Phone Call To Tomi Lahren- Guess Why?

Lahren, known for her bleach blonde hair and fiery personality, explained to Sean Hannity on his show why she voted for Trump during the presidential election.

According to the Washingtonian, Lahren received a call from Trump later that night in which he thanked her for “fair coverage” of him. She said they spoke for “a solid 10 to 15 minutes.”

Lahren said Trump also praised her nightly commentary on her Blaze TV program.

“I did a lot of work during the campaign that went viral,” she said.

Lahren often releases short viral videos which target liberal and progressive causes.

The 24-year-old explained during Hannity’s Feb 7. program that she wasn’t originally a fan of Trump. She only decided to support him during the general election season.

“I didn’t [support him] from the outset. But the more I got involved with some of the campaign events, the more I heard President Trump speak, I got on board,” Lahren said at the time.

“Because mostly, because I saw so many average, everyday Americans in law enforcement, the blue-collar Americans, I saw them gravitating towards him. And I thought, this man is doing something amazing,” she continued.