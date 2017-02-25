17-y/o Transgender Boy Competes for THIS State’s GIRLS Wrestling Title

This is so wrong on so many levels, I don’t even know where to start. And massively confusing I might add. Mack Beggs was born a girl. She’s 17 and transitioning to a boy now. She is injecting herself with testosterone during the process. Mack is competing in the Texas girls wrestling championship and is within one match of winning the title. She would rather wrestle boys, but because it says ‘girl’ on her birth certificate, the state won’t let her. Here’s a thought… since she is in the middle of a medical procedure, why is she allowed to compete at all?

Sorry, but not only is the medical issue at play, I contend there is a mental issue. She should have been disqualified. A number of people are screaming that it is the fault of Texas because they are standing by the gender on a birth certificate. The state is right here, they just didn’t go far enough. The testosterone gives this girl an unfair physical advantage and it just should not be permitted.

From GoldenIsles News:

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old transgender boy has moved within one match of winning a Texas state girls wrestling title. Mack Beggs pinned Kailyn Clay to improve to 55-0, putting him in Saturday afternoon’s championship match. Beggs is a junior from Euless Trinity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. His family has said he would rather be wrestling boys. Some girls and their advocates agree. They say the testosterone Beggs has been taking while transitioning from female to male has made him too strong to wrestle fairly against girls. But state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates. So Beggs beat Taylor Latham and Mya Engert handily on Friday before his victory over Clay that put him in the finals.

Beggs has been taking testosterone since Oct. 2015. Liberals are trying to spin this as the fault of Texas for not allowing the switch of genders. This is the fault of not following the rules of the sport. If you are taking drugs of any sort that aren’t approved, you should be excluded and that certainly includes women taking testosterone.

As soon as the referee raised Beggs’ arm in victory, Trinity coach Travis Clark rushed Beggs and his grandmother and guardian Nancy Beggs, out of the competition area to avoid having to talk to reporters. This has surely made a lot of parents and fans angry. It is by definition unfair to the other contestants and it is being used to push a political agenda.

At the regional tournament, two wrestlers forfeited rather than grapple with Beggs. I’m not sure I blame them. One, Coppell’s Madeline Rocha, who had already qualified for state, lost her opening-round state match Friday. After losing to Beggs, Engert left the mat in tears and her coach tersely declined an interview request for her wrestler. Many of the coaches have said they’re not upset at Beggs, but just the predicament of their girls having to wrestle against an athlete on testosterone. I’ll bet, I know I would be.

Some parents started yelling “cheater” at Beggs. Not only is it cheating, it could get those girls seriously hurt. Texas… you need to stop this. I wouldn’t let my children compete with this going on.