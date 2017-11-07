Delaware to Let Children Pick Their Own Gender and Race

Now that objective biological reality has been subordinated to liberal ideology, children are whatever gender and race they say they are, according to the moonbats running Delaware:

The state Department of Education is considering sweeping regulations regarding discrimination that would allow children to determine their gender and their race. The proposed “Regulation 225 Prohibition of Discrimination” could set the stage for a gender-bending, cultural appropriation free-for-all in the nation’s first state.

Parents may or may not be notified of the race and gender of their kids.

Once again, a major objective is to destroy the family. According to Delaware Family Policy Council President Nicole Theis,

“These policies are setting parents up as a ‘non-ally’ and unsupportive, even abusive, if they affirm their child’s biological realities and work through confusion versus embracing it.”

On the positive side, white boys who would otherwise face a lifetime of systematic discrimination should be able to establish themselves as females of color, and thereby avail themselves of all the attendant privileges, including Affirmative Action hiring and promotion.

