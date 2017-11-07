Delaware to Let Children Pick Their Own Gender and Race

Delaware to Let Children Pick Their Own Gender and Race
Dave Blount
07 Nov, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Now that objective biological reality has been subordinated to liberal ideology, children are whatever gender and race they say they are, according to the moonbats running Delaware:

The state Department of Education is considering sweeping regulations regarding discrimination that would allow children to determine their gender and their race.

The proposed “Regulation 225 Prohibition of Discrimination” could set the stage for a gender-bending, cultural appropriation free-for-all in the nation’s first state.

Parents may or may not be notified of the race and gender of their kids.

Once again, a major objective is to destroy the family. According to Delaware Family Policy Council President Nicole Theis,

“These policies are setting parents up as a ‘non-ally’ and unsupportive, even abusive, if they affirm their child’s biological realities and work through confusion versus embracing it.”

On the positive side, white boys who would otherwise face a lifetime of systematic discrimination should be able to establish themselves as females of color, and thereby avail themselves of all the attendant privileges, including Affirmative Action hiring and promotion.

On a tip from Steve A. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend