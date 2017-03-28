Transgender Who Switched from Men’s to Women’s Volleyball Likely Going to Olympics [VIDEO]

What a fantastic way to destroy sports for everyone! A man who has transgendered to a woman in Hawaii is now realizing his blooming Olympic dream in volleyball. Why? Because he’s a guy competing with women, which hardly seems fair, right or even sane if you ask me. They aren’t even sure if he is going to get reassignment surgery now as it is no longer required. Can I just ask if this is now going to be the norm, what’s the point in training and competing for the Olympics? A man is always going to beat a woman at sports… it’s physical.

These women train their whole lives for this, just to have their chances and dreams dashed because liberal asshats decide that a man can say he’s a woman and compete in the sport. You are seeing the predictable results as this is happening in track, wrestling and weight lifting as well. It sickens me and it makes a mockery of sports. And the so-called feminists are silent as hell on this.

From The Daily Wire:

A transgender athlete from Hawaii is on his way to the Olympics after switching over to the women’s volleyball division. Tia Thompson, a 32-year-old biological male who believes he’s a woman, competed in the men’s division for all USAV-sanctioned competitions up until January, when USA Volleyball declared him eligible to compete as a female. Unsurprisingly, Thompson is dominating biological women in Hawaii’s most popular sport and has set his sights on the Olympics. As the old saying goes: If at first you don’t succeed, switch over to women’s volleyball and crush everyone! “It’s a touchy subject because volleyball is a main sport here,” Thompson told NBC4. “Because of my religious background with my dad’s side and my mom’s side, we didn’t speak of it, but we knew. As soon as I turned 18 and I moved out, I started transitioning and started taking hormones,” he added. Although the volleyball star said he began transitioning at age 18, it is unclear if he has actually had reassignment surgery, since this is no longer a requirement for trans athletes who wish to compete in the Olympics.

Tia Thompson is a 32 year-old man… his sock drawer is full of junk. But now he claims he’s a she. USA Volleyball declared him eligible to compete as a female. If they were looking for a way to utterly destroy women’s volleyball, they’ve found it. This guy competed with men until USA Volleyball said he couldn’t because he’s a she. You guys are truly screwed up.

“USAV requires transgender women to undergo hormone replacement therapy consistently for at least one year — with proper documentation — and they also have to change their identification, like passports and birth certificates, to female. Before, some organizations, including the Olympics, would require trans athletes to have sex reassignment surgery,” notes NBC4. If you are going to compete with women, don’t you think you should actually BE a woman? Hmmm? This is the left’s idea of fairness and it sucks.

This trans woman from Hawaii can now finally chase her Olympic volleyball dreams. pic.twitter.com/lopumSQ0a8 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 26, 2017