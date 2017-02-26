Democrats calling out Democrats for CHEATING in DNC chair vote

Isn’t this rich… the same Marxist Democrats who incessantly scream that Trump won the presidency by cheating are now accusing each other of cheating at the DNC chair vote. Bwa ha ha ha ha ha!!! These guys sound like a broken record. Anytime something doesn’t go the way they want, they start accusing people of cheating. It’s the very definition of ‘sore loser’.

The party of voter fraud is now having a civil war within their own ranks and they are trying to decide who is more dishonest within their own party. It just doesn’t get any better than this. At issue are the paper ballots that interim (crooked) chair Donna Brazille mandated just before voting took place, supposedly because Internet service was iffy. Just a note… if you are a dishonest, crooked politician, you can find a way to cheat at voting whether it is by paper ballot or electronically. Where there is an evil will, there is always a corrupt way.

From 100PercentFedUp.com:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Does it even get any better than this? The party that’s known for cheating to win elections is complaining about cheaters cheating the cheaters out of a win. Ever since President Trump won, the Democrats are putting it all out there for the whole world to see, including a party operative who was caught on camera by James O’Keefe saying they’ve been committing voter fraud for years, is concerned about their own party committing voter fraud against themselves…. A progressive group charged Saturday that the Democratic National Committee’s reliance on paper ballots in the race for DNC chair raises questions of transparency, tainting the process. The DNC had planned on using both an electronic system, as well as paper ballots, but switched gears minutes before the vote when interim Chair Donna Brazille announced they would rely on the ballots in part because of concerns over spotty internet service. Now there’s a party member you can trust…the former interim chair Donna Brazille, who secretly passed CNN’s debate questions to Hillary…

The group filing the complaint is the Progressive Change Committee, headed by co-founder Adam Green. He claims that a number of DNC members are concerned over blowback they could receive from the Bernie Sanders-aligned forces that are supporting Rep. Keith Ellison if their support for former Labor Secretary Tom Perez became public. Man, if you have to hide who you support, is it possible you shouldn’t be supporting them in the first place? Or be a part of a party that makes you hide who you are supporting? Just wondering.

“Paper ballots instead of visible and accountable voting is something that Debbie Wasserman Shultz would be proud of,” Green said on Twitter. Then you have a real problem, because Debbie is a lying sack of you-know-what. The group also pointed out a DNC rule that said “secret ballots are not permitted” and the results should be shared with the candidate or their campaign in the case that the contest goes beyond the first ballot. In other words, Green isn’t for protecting those who want anonymity – he wants to out them to accuse them of cheating and target them for supporting Perez.

Wow… I guess you guys don’t trust anyone, especially your own party. Between cheating and witch hunts, the Democrats have serious problems. That and being communists of course.