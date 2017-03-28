Removing the Stigma From Adult Baby Diaper Lovers

Huffington Post continues to push moonbattery to new extremes of self-indulge by promoting adult baby diaper lovers:

Tykables, the only brick and mortar storefront in the United States dedicated to adult baby diaper lovers (ABDL), is located in Mount Prospect, a suburb of Chicago. Its customers, John-Michael Williams, the store’s owner says, include those ABDL who have a fetish or sexual interest in dressing like or pretending to be a baby… Saying that people who identify as ABDL are misunderstood and maligned would be a colossal understatement. Even worse, not only do they face ridicule for having desires or inclinations that exist outside of what is considered by mainstream culture to “normal,” there are few places beyond the internet to express their identity, find community or buy goods related to their interests.

But at least they have Tykables. Williams philosophizes on the topic of perverts who get off by pretending to be babies:

“Whether you look at it from a fetish aspect or not, a lot of people feel shamed by having sex that is not the traditional, missionary man and woman — or man and man or woman and woman, perhaps — style sex. I find that odd. I find it strange that you can feel shame in something that makes you feel pleasure. I can’t understand that mentality. I get that people feel that way — I just don’t understand why.”

The goal of HuffPo and other social engineers running the liberal media is for you not to understand it either. That’s why Williams is promoted as a “Sex Hero.” Here’s how HuffPo describes the feature:

Sex Heroes is an ongoing HuffPost Q&A series by Voices Editorial Director Noah Michelson that explores the lives and experiences of individuals who are challenging, and thereby changing, mainstream culture’s understanding of sex and sexuality.

Sex heroes are to be revered and egged on to ever further extremes of publicized depravity. Those who curl their lips in disgust at them are to be denounced as bigots and normies.

Williams admits that a lot of ABDL weirdos have “a sexual response to being degraded.” Evidently this too must be embraced as healthy and natural, just like homosexuality, cross-dressing, and whatever morbid form of depravity progressives decide to cram down our throats next.

Hat tip: Andrew Quackson. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.