After Women’s March, Cuomo Pushes Free Abortions And Contraception For These Super Empowered Women

As you surely know by now, dozens of hardcore leftist organizations participated in a march on Washington to push for all sorts of leftist ideas, like abortion, ‘climate change’, vaginas, pussy’s, flipping people off while grabbing their vaginas, wearing pussy hats telling us they’re empowered (hey, that’s what most of the photos I saw seemed to be pushing). The NY Times has a wonderful collage of photos which conveniently forget most of the the Crazy. Like

Here's the Hitler sign pic.twitter.com/Wrp3Jyy3wI — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) January 21, 2017

They were showing up all over. Along with lots of Moonbattery. And astroturfed signs. But, one of the themes seemed to be how empowered and powerful women are. That they can do anything men can do (produce sperm? How about a proper “hey, y’all, watch this”?). Here’s one of my favorites

GIRLS ARE STRONG

GIRLS ARE EMPOWERED

GIRLS ARE INDEPENDENT

GIRLS ARE BEAUTIFUL

GIRLS ARE SMART

GIRLS ARE MAGIC#womensmarch — happy lil fawn (@PosiFawn) January 21, 2017

I did have a question for Bernie Sanders

Congratulations to the women marching today. We must go forward to ensure full reproductive justice for all women. #WomensMarch — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017

Would reproductive justice include them paying for it themselves? Or does government have to pay? https://t.co/Ijjwl3ROqw — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) January 21, 2017

We should ask the same of Andrew Cuomo

(Fox News) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he was requiring health insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost to women. Cuomo’s announcement comes on the same day that over a million people around the world took to the streets to protest Donald Trump just hours into his presidency. Cuomo took to Twitter to talk about his effort to “firmly secure access to reproductive health services in New York State.” The state department of financial services is mandating that health insurers in New York provide for at least one form of FDA-approved contraception exceeding a month’s supply at a time. Women would also be provided medically necessary abortions without co-pays or deductibles.

How wonderful. If women are so strong and powerful and empowered and can do anything boys can do, why is it necessary to patronize them with free stuff? It’s almost like Cuomo thinks that women are not capable enough to be able to earn $9 a month for birth control.

That said, did you notice one interesting thing? “Medically necessary” abortions. In fact, only a tiny number, some say less than 1%, of abortions are medically necessary. Certainly, Cuomo knows this, and is simply patronizing abortion supporting women with this claptrap.

BTW, will the media give even a 10th of the coverage to next weeks March For Life as they did this march?

