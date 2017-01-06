Guess what’s being built around Obama’s new DC fortress?
Barack Obama is just weeks away from vacating the White House permanently, and preparations are ongoing to make his posh new D.C. mansion ready for the Obama family. But people have spotted something interesting with the construction of Obama’s new digs.
TMZ photographers caught construction workers building something around the mansion. And it appears to be a brick wall surrounding the property.
The Obama family will be renting the home until Sasha Obama finishes high school, and there are a lot of renovations being made. The garage is being turned into an office, and then there is the wall. You know, for security.
Remember how Obama was so against a border wall because “that’s not who we are”? Good times.
Unsurprisingly, the reaction on social media hasn’t been positive.
Obama builds a wall around his new mansion to keep himself safe, but doesn't want America to have a great wall! https://t.co/sGyjzd9WZs
— Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) January 6, 2017
President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House (PHOTO GALLERY)
I thought he said Walls don't work? LOLhttps://t.co/Z5bA9UM7oC via @TMZ
— ⚔️DraintheSwamp🇺🇸 (@BigStick2013) January 6, 2017
@Stonewall_77 It's funny how he wants a WALL!… Wonder why, can you guess? 🤔
— Linda (@JoyfulAmbitions) January 6, 2017
Typical rich Democrat, President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House because walls are for rich people. https://t.co/sGzceFj2h3 via @TMZ
— @PaulMicRogers (@PaulMicRogers) January 6, 2017
So it’s totally fine for Obama and his family to have a wall to provide them with better security, but not the American people? WOW. Talk about hypocrisy.
Cassy Fiano