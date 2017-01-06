Guess what’s being built around Obama’s new DC fortress?

Barack Obama is just weeks away from vacating the White House permanently, and preparations are ongoing to make his posh new D.C. mansion ready for the Obama family. But people have spotted something interesting with the construction of Obama’s new digs.

TMZ photographers caught construction workers building something around the mansion. And it appears to be a brick wall surrounding the property.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Obama family will be renting the home until Sasha Obama finishes high school, and there are a lot of renovations being made. The garage is being turned into an office, and then there is the wall. You know, for security.

Remember how Obama was so against a border wall because “that’s not who we are”? Good times.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction on social media hasn’t been positive.

So it’s totally fine for Obama and his family to have a wall to provide them with better security, but not the American people? WOW. Talk about hypocrisy.