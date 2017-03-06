JUST IN: Here’s the TRUTH About Obama Wiretapping

And the truth is… Obama likes to do it A LOT. Some of it is understandable as he had foreign leaders under surveillance for supposed national security reasons. But it was the number of leaders and the massive breadth of the surveillance that is stunning. According to Business Insider in 2013, the NSA monitored at least 35 world leaders and 200 prominent politicians. But it’s when the surveillance became local and personalized that it really became an issue and there should have been a massive uproar.

Also in 2013, Obama had James Rosen of Fox News tapped. Intelligence agencies also put his parents under surveillance. Rosen is a reporter and they were leveling charges of him leaking national security secrets and violating the Espionage Act. Except he didn’t… not even close. But when Hillary Clinton violated the Espionage Act over and over during her email scandal, nada. No one went after her on that… especially not Comey of the FBI. Then you have Obama denying he ordered tapping on Trump. Well, the word here at issue is ‘ordered’. He surely got Loretta Lynch to do his dirty work and she pulled in Comey. Why else do you think he’s so hot to quash it?

From The Daily Wire:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

* In 2013 the liberal Washington Post expressed outrage after the revelation that the Justice Department had investigated the newsgathering activities of a Fox News reporter as a potential crime in a probe of classified leaks. The reporter, Fox News’ James Rosen and his family, were part of an investigation into government officials anonymously leaking information to journalists. Rosen was not charged but his movements and actions were tracked. * Also in 2013, members of the Associated Press were also a target of the surveillance. The ultra liberal New Yorker even noted that “In moderate and liberal circles, at least, the phone-records scandal, partly because it involves the dear old A.P. and partly because it raises anew the specter of Big Brother, may well present the most serious threat to Obama’s reputation.”

They bugged a private climate change strategy meeting between United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, WikiLeaks revealed. They tapped officials at the World Trade Organization, Italian diplomats and European Union economic officials. As I said before, there is a case for Obama doing some of that, but not to the extent he did. And there is certainly no case for unconstitutionally going after the press the way he did here at home. He prosecuted more journalists than any president before him. He also bugged the Senate.

The FISA court has a very low bar for requirements and almost always grants a request like this. I believe the reason they rejected the first request last June is that Trump was specifically named in it. Obama narrowed the request and it was granted. Obviously, nothing was found. The left is trying to use the fact that Trump was being subjected to this at all as a weapon against him. No… it goes to show how invasive the FISA court is and how it should be done away with along with the Patriot Act.

If there is justice in this at all, public hearings will be convened and all findings will be laid out in the open on both sides. People should be outraged with the police tactics of the Obama administration that are being uncovered.