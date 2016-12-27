New Study Blows the LID Off of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Narrative

The Black Lives Matter movement claims to have been started to combat police brutality. But it quickly became violent and advocated for the murders of police officers… and around the country, officers have become targeted in ambush-style attacks. In addition to the violence, millions of dollars in property damage has been caused, all in the name of Black Lives Matter, who claim that racist cops shoot black men for no reason. But a new study blows a huge hole in that claim.

It turns out, black officers are more likely to shoot black suspects than white officers are.



Study: Black suspects more likely to be shot by black cops versus white cops. #lawenforcement#police https://t.co/7bi4qsXoPD pic.twitter.com/Cp2NGtnG0H — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 26, 2016

The study examined 2,699 fatal police killings between 2013 and 2015, and white officers are not more likely to kill their black suspects. “When either the violent crime rate or the demographics of a city are accounted for, we find that white police officers are not significantly more likely to kill a black suspect,” said John R. Lott Jr. and Carlisle E. Moody, of the Crime Prevention Research Center, the co-authors of the study.

Of the suspects killed by police during the study period, 45% were white, 25% were black, and 16% were Hispanic. “White officers are significantly less likely than black officers to kill black suspects, and they are not statistically significantly different from Hispanic, other race, and unknown race police officers,” the study reported.

But will this cause the Black Lives Matter movement to disband? Probably not — because at its core, the movement is not about justice, but rather, is about furthering racial divisions and sowing hatred.