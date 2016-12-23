General Patton’s Christmas Card To His Troops Could Be The Most MANLIEST Card EVER Created

Sigh. This is what a real military hero is like. Points to President-elect Trump for quoting Patton on the trail. Below you will find what is quite possibly one of the manliest Christmas cards ever. This is what one of the greatest leaders to ever lead in wartime prayed for and gave to his men on the eve of battle. When Trump selected Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis as his Secretary of Defense, I had visions of Patton suddenly flood my mind. We once again find ourselves on the eve of war and in need of a great leader like Patton.

Patton was larger than life when he was depicted in the movies. But he was even bigger in real life. He was a giant of a man who commanded the respect of his troops and his enemies. During Christmas of 1944, Gen. Patton’s Third Army was halted in their advance against the Germans. They were trying to reach Bastogne, a town in southern Belgium that was held by 15,000 American troops. They were encircled by over 50,000 Nazi soldiers bearing down on them. The weather was horrid and Patton didn’t have the air cover he needed to relieve 15,000 American soldiers who were holding the Germans at bay. That was when a leader of men turned to prayer and divine intervention.

From Young Conservatives:

Donald Trump talked a lot about General Patton on the campaign trail. And why not? It doesn’t get much better than Patton when it comes to leadership and strength. Check out the following card that Patton gave to his troops at Christmas time. It tells you everything you need to know about the beloved general. From Conservative Tribune: Patton had Chaplain Fr. James O’Neill compose a card to be distributed to each one of the 250,000 troops under his command in the Third Army, and had all of the men pray this simple prayer:

Patton’s prayers were answered. The next day, the weather cleared and the Third Army moved on to Bastogne to relieve the 101st Airborne. In the process, they thwarted the Nazis and the rest is military history. This is my kind of Christmas card and it embodies something that has been sorely lacking from American culture for years… male courage and fortitude.

Christmas is a time of giving and love. But on the battlefield, it is also a time of prayer, intervention, courage and miracles. This Christmas card is thoroughly American and it is a warrior’s prayer. This is why I have been fairly pleased with the leaders that Trump has chosen for his cabinet. Many are ex-military and are true fighters and leaders. Let’s hope that we are experiencing another Christmas miracle.

Today, Obama declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution for Israel to stop Jewish settlement activity. Bibi then called Trump. Trump then called Sisi of Egypt, who then removed the resolution. I’m sure the call involved something to the effect of, gee… it would be a shame to risk our friendship over this and our aid to Egypt. Trump isn’t even in office yet and he just outmaneuvered Obama and helped Israel. He must be listening to his generals this Christmas. Patton is smiling somewhere.