Cinco de Mayo – More Like Cinco de Cancelled

The great refrain of the left, the establishment right, and anyone who does not understand human nature and dynamism, has been: “What are you going to do – deport all 11 million illegals?”

Yes we’ve heard it for years. Funny how the 11 million number never changes. But anyway.

The question they all ask is set up to be rhetorical – like it‘s not really a question. To the small minds on the left and the defeatists of the right, it is rhetorical. Of course we won’t and/or can’t round them all up. Therefore the only other choice is to let them all stay.

It, as the smart people say, is a binary choice. There is no other option. And then along comes president Trump.

Now I don’t know if Trump is student of history or not, but what he is doing, or rather authorizing, is beginning to already pay dividends. Many news outlets on both sides of the political spectrum are reporting illegals getting the message that the new sheriff will round you up like so much cattle and run you back across the border.

Of course this is not the administration’s stated policy, but who cares. The press’s misinformation campaign appears to be working. And if you are a staunch anti-illegal immigration advocate like me, you’re as happy to see this as am I. And it just keeps getting better.

Philadelphia have canceled the annual event over fears of an immigration crackdown.” Here is their “The organizers of a Cinco de Mayo celebration inPhiladelphiahave canceled the annual event over fears of an immigration crackdown.” Here is their Facebook link so you may read for yourself about the cancellation. I hope you can read Spanish, because the post (and the site) is NOT in English.

If you can’t read Spanish, there is also a short video on the el-Facebooko site which also gives an explanation – or maybe not. I don’t really know, because they are all speaking Spanish.

The HuffPo morosely reports that, “this would have been the 10th year for El Carnaval de Puebla, a parade that has drawn as many as 15,000 people in the past, organizer Edgar Ramirez told Philadelphia ’s NBC10. Ramirez described the cancellation as ‘sad but responsible’ in light of a wave of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainments and arrests. ‘Everyone is offended by the actions of ICE,’ Ramirez told NBC10. ‘They did not feel comfortable holding the event.’” Count me as one who is decidedly NOT offended.

May I ask why anyone in America celebrates Cinco de Mayo anyway? It has nothing to do with the United States . I understand that this is a silly and rhetorical question, but still. Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the Mexican Army defeating the French in 1862. What does that have to do with us? We now have a lot of Somali refugees here. Maybe on June 26, we can all begin celebrating Somalia ’s Independence . Make an entire week of it. Then roll right into America ’s Independence Day. That would great! You know – because our independence should be no more significant that theirs.

“ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls refuted the idea that attending the celebration would put individuals at risk.” Walls said that, “ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. ICE fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference.”

Yet it doesn’t matter what ICE says. The left is promoting the narrative that Trump is a big meany, and it is they who the “immigrant community” are listening.

In years gone by, and with other leaders, this type of posturing has worked to cause most to back down. What they don’t seem to understand is that the silent majority is tired of the scourge of illegal immigration and is hailing the news that these celebrations are shutting down and people are self-deporting. This misinformation campaign is actually helping our cause for a change.

So let’s all keep encouraging the left to ramp up the hysteria as we watch more other-than-America celebrations canceled and more people make the trek across one of our borders.

Viva la Cancelado!

