Hollywood Celebrities, Rock Stars And the NFL Should Shut the Hell Up About Politics

John Hawkins
14 Oct, 2017 by
Hey, have you heard that Eminem doesn’t like Donald Trump? It’s big news! It also may be the single worst piece of music he’s ever done. Is anyone sure Bernie Sanders didn’t write these dopey lyrics for Slim Shady?

That’s why he wants us to disband
‘Cause he cannot withstand
The fact we’re not afraid of Trump
F**k walkin’ on egg shells, I came to stomp
That’s why he keeps screamin’ ‘Drain the swamp’
‘Cause he’s in quicksand
It’s like we take a step forwards, then backwards
But this is his form of distraction
Plus, he gets an enormous reaction
When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that
Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada”

Will the real Bernie Sanders please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

I like Eminem’s music. I listen to it when I work out. However, I don’t care what he thinks about politics. Why would I? He’s a misogynistic dirtbag who did drugs, has a screwed-up family life and nearly drove his ex-wife Kim to suicide. Why would anyone with half a brain give a damn what he thinks about any political issue?

We could say the same for Lady Gaga. I mean, what? She sang some halfway decent songs and wore a lot of weird outfits; so we’re supposed to take her seriously when she talks about political issues? How does “Beyonce has some good songs and spreads her legs on stage a lot; so here’s her important take on taxes…..” make sense to anyone?

John Hawkins

