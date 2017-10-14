Hollywood Celebrities, Rock Stars And the NFL Should Shut the Hell Up About Politics

Hey, have you heard that Eminem doesn’t like Donald Trump? It’s big news! It also may be the single worst piece of music he’s ever done. Is anyone sure Bernie Sanders didn’t write these dopey lyrics for Slim Shady?

“That’s why he wants us to disband

‘Cause he cannot withstand

The fact we’re not afraid of Trump

F**k walkin’ on egg shells, I came to stomp

That’s why he keeps screamin’ ‘Drain the swamp’

‘Cause he’s in quicksand

It’s like we take a step forwards, then backwards

But this is his form of distraction

Plus, he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that

Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Will the real Bernie Sanders please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

I like Eminem’s music. I listen to it when I work out. However, I don’t care what he thinks about politics. Why would I? He’s a misogynistic dirtbag who did drugs, has a screwed-up family life and nearly drove his ex-wife Kim to suicide. Why would anyone with half a brain give a damn what he thinks about any political issue?

We could say the same for Lady Gaga. I mean, what? She sang some halfway decent songs and wore a lot of weird outfits; so we’re supposed to take her seriously when she talks about political issues? How does “Beyonce has some good songs and spreads her legs on stage a lot; so here’s her important take on taxes…..” make sense to anyone?

You can read all of this here.