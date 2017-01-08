BREAKING TERROR: truck attack leaves 4 dead and 15 injured [VIDEO]

Do you ever get the feeling that real news out there is not getting to us? I certainly do. Case in point. I just found out about this. In Jerusalem, a Jihadist used yet another truck to plow into a crowd of unsuspecting Israeli soldiers. He killed four and injured at least fifteen. The pictures and video are horrific, so brace yourselves. All the victims are believed to have been in their 20’s. The Jihadist was shot and killed through the truck’s windshield as he drove over the soldiers and then backed up over them for good measure.

ISIS has taken credit for the deadly attack, but it was a Palestinian behind the wheel. It was a copycat of the Berlin and Nice massacres. If you’ll remember, it has also happened here in the US. The soldiers had just gotten off a bus, when the truck plowed into them. Two of the fifteen wounded are in critical condition. The Jihadist trapped ten people under the wheels of the truck before standing on the brakes and backing up over them. Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement that the Palestinian Jihadist was indeed a part of ISIS.

From the Daily Mail:

Four people have been killed and at least 15 have been injured after a suspected Palestinian terrorist rammed his truck into pedestrians in a Jerusalem street. According to Israeli police, the driver has been shot dead. An eyewitness said the soldiers had disembarked a bus when the killer veered his truck onto the grass where they were standing and mowed them down. The terrorist then reversed over his victims and was shot dead after soldiers fired at least 18 rounds into his cab.

It is understood that at least ten people were trapped underneath the truck.

Israel’s rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically. Police said the dead, three women and one man, were all in their twenties. An Israeli bus driver who witnessed the incident said on the radio the truck plowed into a group of soldiers, and that they fired on the driver, who reversed direction and ran over them again. ‘They shot him, until they neutralized him,’ said the bus driver, who gave his name only as Moshe.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks.

Netanyahu stated that Israel has blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the east Jerusalem neighborhood where the truck driver lived, and is planning other measures to prevent similar attacks. An instructor accompanying the soldiers said he killed the terrorist. Israeli soldiers fired at least 18 times on the terrorist before stopping him cold – he was from an Arab area of east Jerusalem. The soldiers were on a cultural sight seeing tour of Jerusalem when they were attacked.

Eyewitness Leah Schreiber said: “There was no sense in that reverse. He drove backward to crush more people. That was really clear.” Hamas was quick to praise the deadly attack. Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanou called it a ‘heroic’ act and encouraged other Palestinians to do the same and ‘escalate the resistance’. Three women and one man were killed by these monsters. This is the Islamist ideology at play… they use anything that is convenient to kill Jews and infidels… knives, trucks, pressure cooker bombs and guns when available. They are equal opportunity psychopaths when it comes to weaponry.



