Shocking Washington Post article labels Warren a “grandstanding phony”

Washington Post released a shocking opinions piece that labels Native American democrat Elizabeth Warren as a “GRANDSTANDING PHONY” and an embarrassment to the democratic party.

This came after Warrens obvious lack of respect for senate rules on the day she was SHUT DOWN after receiving two previous warnings. The democrats cheered for her as if breaking the rules and looking like an idiot was a victory of some sort. The democrats don’t realize they are making fools of themselves and will eventually lose their party as the people begin to realize how childish they are.

Elizabeth Warren is not a champion for her people, but a phony in every way possible who will contribute to the eradication of the democratic party. You simply cannot break senate rules and when people finally realize how embarrassing she really was, they’re going to stop being democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was right to invoke Rule 19 against Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her personal harangue against her “friend and colleague” Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). Dignity is flowing out of Washington and Warren is doing more than her part as she desperately tries to prove she isn’t just another tiresome Hillary Clinton. What a pretentious, grandstanding phony. It’s a sad day when a U.S. senator is hailed by the left for violating the rules and acting without a shred of decorum. But today this is what the Democrats consider a “victory”: A personal, hypocritical attack on someone they have been warm with and greeted in the hallways as a peer for the past 20 years. And, Sessions’s able and extraordinary replacement, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, should pay particular attention to the senator from Massachusetts and greet her sure-to-come friendly overtures and cozy shoulder rubbing for what they really are — political cowardice and relentless ambition that is a mile wide and an inch deep.

The article also mentions hints at Warren running for President in 2020. That will be an easy victory for Republicans.

You could run an arrowhead stone and people would vote for the rock before voting for Warren.

At least the arrowhead stone is authentic.