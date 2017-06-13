Silly Democrat Introduces COVFEFE Act, Because Why Not

Suddenly, Democrats are Very Concerned with the retention of government communications (someone should ask Hillary about her 30,000 deleted emails)

(Mediaite) It seems like every single day there is at least one Democratic legislator looking to troll President Trump. Today, Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley joined the fray by introducing the COVFEFE Act. Yes, just when you thought we were finally done with this meme, it’s baaaaaaack. Quigley today announced legislation that is actually called The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act (or the COVFEFE Act).

Trolling would be a good word, because, apparently, Quigley has nothing better to do, like a finding a way to reduce the violence plaguing Chicago. But, then, maybe he really doesn’t care that Black people are shooting, stabbing, and killing each other.

The purpose of the silly act

In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets. President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post.

On Twitter, Quigley stated that it would make “deleting tweets a violation of the Presidential Records Act, subject to disciplinary action.”

Certainly, the tweets should be retained already. This, though, is just typical Democrat moonbat silliness. From the getgo, Democrats didn’t even bother trying to work with Mr. Trump. Republicans, who were in the minority at the beginning of Obama’s presidency, at least attempted to work with O on certain things. Sure, they opposed many things, but, even when they regained the majority, they still attempted to work with O to get things done. Democrats are so unhinged by Trump, triggered like the 5 year olds at colleges, that they cannot even consider working with him, and do silly things like the above. Oh, and this, previously

Quigley is one of the Democrats who introduced the Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act (or MAR-A-LAGO Act) back in March.

Which is interesting, considering how much Democrats worked to help Hillary Clinton obstruct the investigations into her server, and didn’t have a problem with all the non-compliance by the Obama admin over Freedom Of Information Act requests.

