Democrat wants independent investigation on Trump, the reason why is hilarious! [VIDEO]

From the beginning, I have been very uncomfortable with President Trump’s seeming fondness for Vladimir Putin. And I really didn’t like it when Trump did the moral equivalency thing on comparing Putin’s killing ways to imagined leaders in America doing the same thing. They are not even close. Putin has a penchant for killing journalists, intel people and those he just generally doesn’t like. Having said all that, I have not seen a shred of evidence that Trump has solid business dealings with Russia. And the likes of Al Franken and others have no business digging into Trump’s business dealings unless there is a concrete reason, which so far, there isn’t.

You never saw Franken want a special committee on Hillary Clinton and her ‘proven’ corruption. But the left has lined up a series of talking points and they are trying to bludgeon Trump with them. And if you put your trust in Lindsey Graham… aka the Dancing Queen… you are even dumber than you look. By definition, intelligence is opaque you idiot. If it weren’t… it would not be ‘intelligence’. I don’t trust Putin and I consider Russia to be our biggest enemy currently. But you guys are grasping at straws here, not to mention being royally hypocritical.

From Breitbart:

FRANKEN: There is a lot here that we need to look at, and we need to have an independent investigation on it. TAPPER: When you say independent, what do you mean, independent counsel, select committee? FRANKEN: I think an independent counsel would be terrific but I know that Lindsey Graham and Sheldon Whitehouse in Judiciary are doing — did doing hearinngs and investigation. I trust those guys. There’s something going on in intelligence and that’s opaque. We need something transparent and we need an investigation because we don’t know what he owes Russia. We don’t know how many Russian oligarchs have invested in his business. He has saddled up to Putin in so many ways. What he’s doing in Syria is great. TAPPER: Yeah. FRANKEN: He didn’t, you know, annex Crimea and going after NATO. There’s something — he’s got a bit of a Putin crush, and there’s — I want to know how much of that is tied to maybe financial strings?

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken questioned President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Flynn’s fitness for the job Sunday amid reports that Flynn discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. That is a serious issue, I will give him that and if it is determined that Flynn did indeed discuss those sanctions with the Russian ambassador, then he should resign. It goes towards national security. I have never been a fan of Flynn, but I’m not willing to declare he is guilty until I see solid proof. You used to be innocent until proven guilty in the US. If a Marxist like Al Franken had his way, that wouldn’t be the case.

Flynn, an aide said, has “no recollection of discussing sanctions,” but added that the national security adviser “couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.” And the Democrats pounced. If sanctions came up, it also does not necessarily mean that details were discussed. It seems to me that there may be a whole lot of nothing here. For most of my adult life I have spoken out against the Russians… but you don’t go after someone on rumors and heresy. This has the feel of yet another witch hunt by the left. What it boils down to is that Franken wants and investigation of Trump and Flynn because he doesn’t like or trust them. Maybe he should find a mirror and take a long hard look in it.