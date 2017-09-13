Democrats Perplexed They Can’t Hurt President Trump With Constant Attacks

The left calls President Trump “Teflon Don” and that is pretty accurate. No matter what manure they have thrown at Trump, it just doesn’t stick. And it’s driving the Democrats nuts. They are ‘confounded’ that every smear, every attack, every hit job just bounces off the guy. It’s stunning to watch and fun in a way. I can just hear them muttering, “Curses, foiled again!” The left has tried snagging Trump with Russia from the beginning. There’s absolutely no evidence that there was any collusion with Russia whatsoever. Try as they might, that dog don’t hunt. Then they said he was ‘unfit’ for the presidency. Again, there is not a shred of evidence that insinuation is even remotely true and the claim has died the way it should have. They call him a bigot and a racist and NO ONE believes that. It’s laughable. Nice try guys, but you suck.

What’s more, according to a number of polls and interviews in swing states, the Democrats are lagging significantly and their support is falling even further in those states. “It suggests,” Politico writes, “that Democrats are naive if they believe Trump’s historically low approval numbers mean a landslide is coming.” When you’ve lost Politico… well, let’s just say their electoral chances are scraping bottom. Personally, I don’t believe the approval numbers trotted out by the media. Trump seems to have tremendous support across the country and the left hates him for it.

I almost feel sorry for the Democrats, but not quite. They have to flip ten Senate seats and 24 House seats in those states and it just isn’t going to happen. The old tried and true plan of tearing down a politician so he won’t be reelected doesn’t hold water here. In fact, it spells catastrophe for the Democrats. One Democrat strategist warns, “If that’s the attitude that’s driving the Democratic Party, we’re going to drive right into the ocean.” Hope they can swim, cause that’s where they are headed.

Democrats are so out of touch with voters that they keep coming up with lame, hateful ideas that only alienate them more with the voters in the very states they need to pick up. I hate to break it to them, but voters are not interested in “free college tuition, raising the minimum wage to $15, [and] Medicaid for all.” They also don’t want single payer healthcare and Amnesty, so Republicans, including the President, should be mindful of that.

When a politician uses the word ‘free’, you instinctively know it is a lie. Nothing is free… there are always strings attached. Free college tuition will only enslave students into serving a Marxist government. That’s not freedom… it’s indentured servitude. And taxpayers HIGHLY resent paying for everyone’s college tuition. Just like they resent being forced into Obamacare.

The problem with the left is that they are torn apart from within. They don’t have winning issues to stand on, only radical ones. The way they have done politics for decades doesn’t work anymore. So, in a desperate attempt to win people over, they lurch ever more leftward which is killing them off even faster. The politics of destruction, vengeance and hate don’t play well with Americans. And the Democrats just never learn.