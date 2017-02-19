RINO John McCain says TWO WORDS about Trump, has conservatives laughing [VIDEO]

I worry too, John… about you and your Progressive tendencies. McCain says he is worried about statements that Trump doesn’t understand the issues at hand. I actually think that Trump is very clever and fully realizes that his statements are contradictory. They are meant to keep those like McCain off balance. And it works. As for understanding the issues, again I think that McCain seriously underestimates Trump and has read him completely wrong. What’s more, I think a lot of John McCain’s hot air is his attempt to stay relevant and be in the limelight.

The strains in the European Union over Brexit and refugees are strains of their own making. Trump puts America first and frankly, I don’t give a rat’s ass if that upsets them. And I’ll say it again, the Cold War never ended, it shifted. These bozos just don’t get it and it is very, very dangerous. The executive order on refugees could have been rolled out better, but the substance of that order was constitutional and something that is necessary for the survival of this country. McCain needs to stop dissing the President and start looking for how he can help improve things.

From Breitbart:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he worries about President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements and understanding of some issues. McCain said, “I worry about statements which upset our friends at a time when the strains on the European Union and Europeans are greater than they have been since any time since the end of the Cold War.” He added, “Well, I worry. I worry about the president’s understanding of some of these issues and his contradictory articulations. And I think the rollout of the, quote, ‘immigration reform’ was an example of a need for an orderly decision-making process in the White House. And that, I think, is probably what’s plaguing them more than anything else right now.”

When McCain was asked on NBC’s “Meet The Press” how much confidence he has on the current commander in chief, his response was underwhelming to say the least. To be more accurate, he’s providing media fodder for the left against the President. It’s disgraceful and McCain should be ashamed of himself. McCain noted he is “pleased” with the President’s national security team, but said some of the President’s statements have been contradictory. I don’t remember anyone soliciting his advice on any of the above. If you can’t assist and help those trying to fix what is wrong, John… kindly get the hell out of the way.

McCain is also freaked over the addition of the President’s Chief Strategist, Stephen Bannon, to the National Security Council. I admit, I find that move very confusing as well – but I’m not ‘worried’ over it. “In Mr. Bannon’s role as both political adviser and member of the National Security Council, I’m very worried about,” he said. “Former Secretary of Defense Gates has said he’s deeply concerned. So has Leon Panetta and many others who view the National Security Council as apolitical and should not be influenced by any political influences.” Well, Gates is a Progressive and didn’t exactly do a bang up job in that position. Leon Panetta is a Marxist, so not listening there. I agree that it is dangerous to mix political influence with national security, but Bannon hasn’t done anything yet and frankly, I don’t see how he can screw it up more than you boys have.

McCain needs to go away or join the other side… he seems to have far more in common with the Democrats these days.