Shocking Video Shows Trump in ‘Furious Argument’ With Top Aide Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon has been a controversial figure in Donald Trump’s investigation, but so far, Trump has stood by his man. A new video may show that there are cracks in their relationship, though.

The fight began in the Oval Office, with Trump targeting both Bannon and Reince Priebus over their inability to ward off scandal over Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. Trump screamed at both men, telling them that they were not going to be flying on Air Force One before he left to go to Mar-a-Lago.

Also present during the meeting were Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Sean Spicer. Trump allegedly blames his staff for not handling the Russia situation with Jeff Sessions better, and the tirade he unleashed against Priebus and Bannon was said to contain a lot of profanity. Sources said that “nobody has seen him that upset”.

Yet just days after the argument, Bannon could be seen boarding Air Force One, albeit on a separate entrance, although that is not unusual.

Trump was angry that the media was overshadowing his speech to Congress over the Sessions-Russia controversy. “He’s tired of everyone thinking his presidency is screwed up,” the source said.

