Take a Look at Why EVERYONE Is Talking About Ivanka Trump’s New DC House

This shouldn’t be awkward at all… heh. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, with their three adorable children, are moving into a $5.5 million home just two blocks from the Obamas in DC, who are also moving in there after they leave the White House. They get to be neighbors… how sweet. I’m sure they’ll run into each other and maybe, just maybe, Ivanka can keep an eye on Obama’s evil plotting against her father. One can only hope. Either way, I can’t imagine the Obama’s are thrilled with this development and I’m good with that.

The 94 year-old home is beautiful with six bedrooms and six and a half baths. It has five fireplaces and lots of light. I have included a ton of pics below. The home is surely staged… I don’t care for the modern look much, but Ivanka is sure to have a decorator put her touch on it before they move in. She has fantastic taste. It’s unclear whether they bought the home or are leasing it, but Jared is killer in what he does in real estate. You can bet he got a good deal.

From the Daily Mail:

As the new first family gears up for the big move to Washington, D.C., Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner may have found a new home for their family in the nation’s capital. The 35-year-old businesswoman and her real estate mogul husband have completed a deal for a beautiful home in an elite neighborhood, according to the Washingtonian. Numerous real estate sources say that Ivanka and her family will be moving to the Kalorama neighborhood of the city, as the 94-year-old recently renovated home the couple is said to be moving into is just blocks away from the Obamas who are said to move into that area once they leave the White House. Washington Fine Properties Executive Vice President William F.X. Moody represented both the buyer and the seller in the deal. ‘It’s so close to downtown, and it’s about as tony as a neighborhood gets,’ Moody told News4. He would not confirm the address, but dozens of real-estate sources said the six-bedroom home located at 2449 Tracy Place that was sold in December for a cool $5.5million is where they will be living, according to the Washingtontian. It’s unclear if the couple purchased the home outright or if they will be renting it from the buyers. The lavish modern mansion is complete with 6.5 bathrooms and has plenty of space for hosting a large number of family and friends.

The home is very close to downtown and I am sure security will be heavy around the family. Others in President-elect Trump’s cabinet are also buying homes in the neighborhood and moving in. Commerce Secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross, purchased a home for $12 million through Washington Fine Properties, as well as Treasury Secretary pick, Steve Mnuchin, whose home is located in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights area.

It’s not clear yet exactly what role Ivanka Trump will play in the administration. But she has causes she is already working on such as child care for working mothers and maternity leave. She is also sure to be the top consigliere to Trump himself, as he values Ivanka’s opinion a great deal.

The Obama’s are about to have new neighbors. Maybe they should send a fruit basket… if they do, I’d have someone test it first.