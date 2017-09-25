Trump LEVELS NBA Star Turned Nat’l Anthem Protester: ‘You’re No Longer Invited To White House’

Once again, I find myself in complete agreement with President Trump. The Golden State Warriors were invited to the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA Championship. The owner, coach and MVP of the team hesitated and delayed accepting the invitation. So… Trump rescinded it, very publicly on Twitter. I don’t blame him one teeny tiny bit. It’s an honor to be invited to the White House. If you are such an idiot that you can’t see it, then you don’t deserve to go. It’s been a custom to have the winner visit the White House since 1865. But because of the disrespect shown, that won’t happen this year. Too bad for the Golden State Warriors. Sucks to be them.

Kevin Durant had already stated he would not go if the team was invited. Now, he won’t be alone. Two-time MVP (and Obama golfing buddy) Stephen Curry also said he would not attend and Trump called him out by name. What jerks. It’s amazing how all these teams and players are more than willing to alienate the President of the United States and fans across the country, so they can make a political point that is nonsense to begin with. These protests are a sure road to bankruptcy for these teams and don’t have one iota of sympathy for the lot of them. Good freaking riddance.

“My stance is the same as it was [Friday],” Curry said Saturday. “And even kind of cemented even further about how things in our country are going, especially with [Trump] representing us in a very damaging way. I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others. I have an idea of why, but it’s kind of beneath a leader of a country to go that route. That’s not what leaders do.” Maybe because you have no respect for the President, the flag or our country? Does that answer it for you? And it’s definitely what a leader should do.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The team announced instead that they will still visit the Capitol, just not the White House. “While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise,” the statement read. “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.” That’s from the team’s website on Saturday. Lame and shameful. It’s a twofer.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017