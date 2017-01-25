Trump’s Supposed To Order Border Wall And Temporarily Curtail Refugees Today

This is what Reuters and the NY Times are reporting. Will he? It’s all based on supposition, reading a Trump tweet, and anonymous sources

Trump to Order Mexican Border Wall and Curtail Immigration President Trump on Wednesday will order the construction of a Mexican border wall — the first in a series of actions this week to crack down on immigrants and bolster national security, including slashing the number of refugees who can resettle in the United States and blocking Syrians and others from “terror prone” nations from entering, at least temporarily. The orders are among an array of national security directives Mr. Trump is considering issuing in the coming days, according to people who have seen the orders. They include reviewing whether to resume the once-secret “black site” detention program; keep open the prison at Guantánamo Bay; and designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. (snip) “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “Among many other things, we will build the wall!” Mr. Trump will sign the executive order for the wall during an appearance at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, as Mexico’s foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, arrives in Washington to prepare for the visit of President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico. Mr. Peña Nieto will be among the first foreign leaders to meet the new president at the end of the month.

Some Trumpites are having a fit that Trump is softening on deferred immigration, DACA, the Dreamers, which allows those young people brought into the country by their parents to stay. On one hand, the United States is a generous nation, and perhaps there is some accommodation that can be made, such as requiring they speak and write English, no criminal prosecution in their past, and the individual Dreamers eating some humble pie and not demanding that the US give them Stuff, like citizenship. Make them permanent legal residents, with the ability to gain citizenship after a period of time, say 10-20 years, where they pay a fine. Or serve a stint in the military.

The problem with DACA is that the squishes say “yes, their parents were bad, but, let’s not punish the kids. Oh, and since we’re not punishing the kids, we shouldn’t deport the parents who did wrong. And, they need the rest of their family. Just the grandparents. Oh, and we can’t separate them from their aunts, uncles, cousins.” This entices people to come illegally. DACA should be put through Congress, give the Dreamers a break, and make it explicit that any caught from this time forward will be immediately deported.

The refugee policy under consideration would halt admissions from Syria and suspend it from other majority-Muslim nations until the administration can study how to properly vet them. This would pave the way for the administration to slash the number of displaced people who can be resettled on American soil, and would effectively bar the entry of people from Muslim countries — including Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria — at least for some time. (snip) The expected actions drew strong criticism from immigrant advocates and human rights groups, which called them discriminatory moves that rejected the American tradition of welcoming immigrants of all backgrounds. “To think that Trump’s first 100 days are going to be marked by this very shameful shutting of our doors to everybody who is seeking refuge in this country is very concerning,” said Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the National Immigration Law Center. “Everything points to this being simply a backdoor Muslim ban.”

All we need to do is look towards Europe, and see what their acceptance of the “refugees” has wrought. Rapes, sexual assaults, crime, ruining towns, women who are told to dress differently so that the vast number of Muslim men do not harass them, and so forth. And there’s no telling how many of these “refugees” hold hardcore Islamic beliefs and are willing to act on them.

At the end of the day, Trump was elected on these policies. Hillary’s ideas of expanding Islamist resettlement in the US and blowing off illegal immigration lost.

