Old Dominion University Strives to Smash Heterosexism

Dave Blount
13 Jun, 2017 by
After “white privilege” has been eradicated, the next target of social engineers will be “heterosexism.” Old Dominion University’s Safe Space Committee is already on the case:

According to the committee’s website, the organization is dedicated “to a vision of a community that is open, safe, and accepting to all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning people and allies.”

Such a community will be less open, safe, and accepting to those who do not enjoy being steeped in perversity.

Realizing this utopian vision requires abolishing heterosexism:

Heterosexism, a term that commonly appears in the gender studies literature, relates to the alleged prejudice against homosexuals based on the idea that heterosexuality is the more desirable form of sexual orientation.

Now where would anyone get the idea that heterosexuality is more desirable — i.e., more natural, healthier, more productive — than homosexuality? That’s almost as politically incorrect as saying that you are whatever gender the chromosomes in every cell of your body say you are.

To curb heterosexism and other forms of alleged discrimination, the committee provides training courses and educational programs for the university’s students and faculty.

That’s what people go to college for: to get educated. Or at least they used to. Much of what goes at universities now — bullying students into believing depraved nonsense for political reasons — is brainwashing, not education.

LGBT-fist
America will be a safe space after heterosexism has been smashed.

Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

