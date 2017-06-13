Old Dominion University Strives to Smash Heterosexism

After “white privilege” has been eradicated, the next target of social engineers will be “heterosexism.” Old Dominion University’s Safe Space Committee is already on the case:

According to the committee’s website, the organization is dedicated “to a vision of a community that is open, safe, and accepting to all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning people and allies.”

Such a community will be less open, safe, and accepting to those who do not enjoy being steeped in perversity.

Realizing this utopian vision requires abolishing heterosexism:

Heterosexism, a term that commonly appears in the gender studies literature, relates to the alleged prejudice against homosexuals based on the idea that heterosexuality is the more desirable form of sexual orientation.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Now where would anyone get the idea that heterosexuality is more desirable — i.e., more natural, healthier, more productive — than homosexuality? That’s almost as politically incorrect as saying that you are whatever gender the chromosomes in every cell of your body say you are.

To curb heterosexism and other forms of alleged discrimination, the committee provides training courses and educational programs for the university’s students and faculty.

That’s what people go to college for: to get educated. Or at least they used to. Much of what goes at universities now — bullying students into believing depraved nonsense for political reasons — is brainwashing, not education.

America will be a safe space after heterosexism has been smashed.

Cross-posted at Moonbattery.