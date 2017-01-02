Buckingham Palace Makes Sad Announcement About the Queen

I heard a few days ago that Queen Elizabeth is suffering from a severe cold. The Princess Royal is assuring everyone that the Queen is much better, but worry abounds as she has missed joining the Royal family at church on Christmas Day, which has not happened in 28 years. She also missed church for the second Sunday in a row, which is highly unusual.

Her subjects and people around the world are extremely concerned. So am I. Can you imagine Prince Charles as King? The horror. He’s a liberal’s liberal and I suspect he may have converted to Islam some time ago. He would be an unmitigated disaster as King.

Per Wikipedia, Queen Elizabeth II is the present sovereign and her heir apparent is her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales. Next in line after him is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales’s elder son. Third in line is Prince George of Cambridge, the son of the Duke of Cambridge, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Fifth in line is Prince Harry (formally Prince Henry of Wales), the younger son of the Prince of Wales. The first four individuals in the line of succession who are twenty-one years or older, and the sovereign’s consort, may be appointed Counsellors of State. Counsellors of State perform some of the sovereign’s duties in the United Kingdom while he or she is out of the country or temporarily incapacitated. Otherwise, individuals in the line of succession need not have specific legal or official duties (though members of the royal family often do).

From The Telegraph:

The Princess Royal has moved to allay fears about the Queen’s health by insisting she was feeling “better” despite missing church at Sandringham for the second successive Sunday. Concerns for Her Majesty have been growing since a heavy cold prevented her from joining the Royal family at church on Christmas Day, the first time in 28 years she had missed the service. Her absence from the New Year’s Day service came after Buckingham Palace announced she “does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold”. Her Majesty has enjoyed such robust health throughout her life that it is rare for her to miss any public appearance, and her continued absence has led to speculation around the world about the extent of her illness.

Family members usually do not comment on the Queen’s health. When asked how the Queen was feeling, the Princess Royal smiled and said: “Better.” Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence was asked the same question and said: “Not too bad.” How’s that for vague? The Queen has not been seen since December 9th, when she attended a function at Buckingham Palace. She will not now be seen in public until at least next Sunday, when she will again be due to attend St. Mary Magdalene Church, 400 yards from Sandringham House. If she attends the church, it will be the first time in a month that she has been seen in public. Royal sources say that she is up and about.

Healthcare officials are claiming there is a nasty strain of the cold making the rounds and it takes about three weeks to get over it. They say it is akin to bronchitis. The Queen first started feeling ill before Christmas, cancelling her planned train journey to Sandringham from London on December 20th. Most in Britain just hope she is recovering and will be back at it soon. The rest of the world feels that way too and prays for her speedy recovery. May she outlive Prince Charles. Seriously.