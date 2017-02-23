Trump Rolls Back Federal Legal Protection For Gender Confused To Violate Privacy Of Little Girls

There had been rumblings that this was going to occur, and it has sent many in the media into a higher level of apoplexy

Trump administration rolls back protections for transgender students The Trump administration on Wednesday revoked federal guidelines specifying that transgender students have the right to use public school restrooms that match their gender identity, taking a stand on a contentious issue that has become the central battle over LGBT rights. Officials with the federal Education and Justice departments notified the U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday that the administration is ordering the nation’s schools to disregard memos the Obama administration issued during the past two years regarding transgender student rights. Those memos said that prohibiting transgender students from using facilities that align with their gender identity violates federal anti-discrimination laws. The two-page “Dear colleague” letter from the Trump administration, which is set to go to the nation’s public schools, does not offer any new guidance, instead saying that the earlier directive needed to be withdrawn because it lacked extensive legal analysis, did not go through a public vetting process, sowed confusion and drew legal challenges. The departments wrote that the Trump administration wants to “further and more completely consider the legal issues involved,” and said that there must be “due regard for the primary role of the States and local school districts in establishing educational policy.” Although it offered no clarity or direction to schools that have transgender students, the letter added that “schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment.”

In other words, the issue has been returned to the states and cities, which can determine how they themselves will consider the idea of allowing biological males who are confused about their actual sex into bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms with biological girls, violating the latter’s privacy, at the least. It will be up to the states and municipalities as to whether they will let the gender confused, many of whom are gender confused because their parents are wackos and should have gotten visits from Child Protection Services, compete in sports and other areas that were for the opposite biological sex.

Of course, Liberals are having conniption fits. But, wait, I thought they were super enthused by the notion of states’ rights in the Era Of Trump? No?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The federal government has no place in forcing people to accept the opposite biological sex in their bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms, especially at schools full of underage kids.

That said, the order does not change one thing

Anti-bullying safeguards would not be affected by the change, according to the letter. “All schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” it said.

The Obama era guidance was already blocked, at least for the time being, as 13 states sued Obama and a judge slapped a hold on the order.

As John Hinderaker writes

There was a time, many years ago, when I would have thought that the government not just permitting co-ed showers, but requiring them, was a brilliant idea. Then I turned 17. The Obama administration never grew up, apparently, but adults are now re-asserting control,

Of course, that’s a male perspective, one which most of us would have shared when we were in school. And, from most examples, and lawsuits, women girls in school are not particularly please with having to share their real safe spaces with biological males.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.