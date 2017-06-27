BREAKING: MAJOR Bad News for Gun Owners

This is extremely disappointing. The Supreme Court yesterday declined to hear a Second Amendment challenge to a California law limiting concealed carry and guns. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch both dissented as they should have. Thomas said that this “reflects a distressing trend: the treatment of the Second Amendment as a disfavored right.” Yes, it does and it bothers me a great deal. “The Constitution does not rank certain rights above others, and I do not think this Court should impose such a hierarchy by selectively enforcing its preferred rights.” This was the highest-profile Second Amendment case in the country right now: Peruta v. California.

The High Court has only ruled on two guns cases: D.C. v. Heller and McDonald v. Chicago. Both involved a law-abiding citizen seeking a handgun in his home for personal protection. The Supreme Court has said little about what other laws may violate the Second Amendment. In the lower courts, few challenges to gun control laws since the Heller decision have succeeded. Our Second Amendment rights are the most important ones we have as they protect all other rights we have in this country.

From The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Second Amendment challenge to a California law that places strict limits on carrying guns in public. As is their custom, the justices gave no reasons for deciding not to hear the case. The court has turned away numerous Second Amendment cases in recent years, to the frustration of gun-rights groups and some conservative justices. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, dissented. The court’s refusal to hear the case, Justice Thomas wrote, “reflects a distressing trend: the treatment of the Second Amendment as a disfavored right.” “For those of us who work in marbled halls, guarded constantly by a vigilant and dedicated police force,” Justice Thomas wrote, “the guarantees of the Second Amendment might seem antiquated and superfluous. But the framers made a clear choice: They reserved to all Americans the right to bear arms for self-defense. I do not think we should stand by idly while a state denies its citizens that right, particularly when their very lives may depend on it.”

It is only a matter of time before the court confronts the question of whether and how the Second Amendment applies outside the home. This is why since Justice Kennedy is preparing to step down and Justice Ginsburg is going to have to retire as well, that choosing the next two Supreme Court Justices is vital to the Second Amendment. Note that the excellent choice of Neil Gorsuch shows its merit here as he took a stand with Justice Thomas for the Second Amendment. I would expect nothing less from an originalist like Gorsuch.

If President Trump appoints two more true conservatives to the court, our Second Amendment rights will be much more secure for decades to come and moves such as this one will become far less threatening to our rights. The case, Peruta v. California, No. 16-894, deals with a state law that essentially bans carrying guns openly in public and allows carrying concealed weapons only if applicants can demonstrate good cause. The challengers, several individuals and gun-rights groups, sued San Diego and Yolo Counties, saying that officials there interpreted good cause so narrowly as to make it impossible to carry guns in public for self-defense.

I am sure that Roberts and Alito are mistakenly viewing this as more of a state’s issue. It is not. It is a constitutional one and the Supreme Court should have heard the case. San Diego, for instance, defined good cause to require proof that the applicant was “in harm’s way,” adding that “simply fearing for one’s personal safety alone is not considered good cause.” By the time you prove ‘good cause’, you will be dead. That’s just insane. Here’s to praying for more conservative appointments like Thomas and Gorsuch who put the Constitution first and suicidal progressive logic second.