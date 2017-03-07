OMG: Is THIS the Reason James Comey Let Hillary Off the Hook?

FBI Director James Comey seemingly had a bulletproof case against Hillary Clinton. Her e-mail scandal showed consistent mishandling of classified information, something that Comey himself acknowledged. Some have a theory as to why Comey caved and let Hillary get away with her crimes, though.

Donald Trump recently accused Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election. Evidence soon was unveiled backing up his claim, and Congress has begun investigating. If the FBI was wiretapping Trump Tower, James Comey could be in some major hot water.

How does this relate to Hillary Clinton? Well, if she knew about the wiretapping, she could use that as blackmail material against him to keep herself out of prison. A tweet she released before the election may lend some credibility to that idea:

The first FISA request linked to wiretapping Trump Tower was around June of 2016… the same time that Bill Clinton met with then-Attorney General Lorettas Lynch on the tarmac of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. What was discussed that day is still unknown.

Could it be that the Clintons knew about this all along, and were able to hold it over James Comey’s head?