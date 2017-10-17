Good Grief: Muslim Vikings

Like they used to joke in the Soviet Union, the future is certain; it’s the past that keeps changing. Progressives have been methodically displacing the population of Sweden with Islamic welfare colonists. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before we learned that Vikings were influenced by Muslims. Seriously — or maybe not so seriously, since this is from the New York Times:

The discovery of Arabic characters that spell “Allah” and “Ali” on Viking funeral costumes in boat graves in Sweden has raised questions about the influence of Islam in Scandinavia. … The words Allah and Ali appeared in the silk found in Boat Grave 36 and in many other graves — and, most intriguing, the word Allah could be seen when reflected in a mirror.

Likewise, the stylized ice cream swirl on the lid of Burger King food packaging resembled the Arabic inscription for Allah, resulting in a threatened jihad and forcing Burger King to change the design. No mirror required.

“A giddying thought is that the [burial head] bands, as well as the costumes, were produced west of what was the Muslim heartland,” [textile archaeologist Annika Larsson] said.

Why is that thought “giddying”? Because liberals enthusiastically side with Islam in the war of extermination it has been waging against Western Civilization for the last 1,400 years.

Larsson said that the silk and other artifacts found in the Viking graves suggested not just trade or plundering — but a deeper cultural exchange and shared ideas.

Actually, probably not. But wouldn’t it be politically correct to think so?

The next stage of her project involves applying DNA analysis in hopes of find “Central Asian heritage” in Sweden.

In case some readers are too dense to fit this properly into the progressive worldview, the Times brings out Christian Skoldborg of a Viking reenactment group to denounce right-wingers and proclaim:

“This notion that Vikings were a pure race — that picture is something we need to wash away.”

The Times piece triumphantly concludes:

“I think one needs to pause before saying that everything is so Swedish,” Dr. Larsson said.

The issue is never the issue. The issue is always cultural Marxism — even when you thought we were talking about archeology.

Next, we will be told that when Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, he saw Islamic inscriptions in the dust — but he kept it secret because he was an oppressive white male Islamophobe.

On a tip from Jester. Hat tip: PJ Media. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.