Antifa Punks Attack Law Enforcement Using ‘Feces’ Balloons…They’ve Hit A New Low

Portland, Oregon Police Chief Michael Marshman disclosed on Friday that riot cops had to force Antifa protesters out of local parks during a Jun. 4 protest after the supposed ‘anti’-fascist group started to use balloons filled with feces, urine and chemicals to attack law enforcement officers.

In an open letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Marshman also gave an account on how the protesters “may have been using ‘gopher gassers,’” which are made up of “small rodent poison gas devices.”

After The American Civil Liberties Union did what they do best, and sided with the leftist radicals and their violent ways by claiming the response to the Antifa group was “excessive,..” Mayor Wheeler demanded an explanation from the Portland Police Department as to why they reacted to rioters tactics in such a way…

Showcasing just how incompetent the Mayor is.

The ACLU had a problem with the way that protesters were “corralled” and photographed, somehow finding any excuse to complain about it.

About the law enforcement’s reaction to the phony-protesters and their attacks, ACLU Legal Director Mat dos Santos said:

“We are troubled by the continued crackdown on protest by Portland Police and cooperating agencies, but the kettling of individuals and refusal to let clearly innocent people free until they had been documented was another low for our city.”

In response to the ACLU’s claims that law enforcement used excessive force against Antifa punks in the park, as well as the call from Mayor Wheeler to provide any evidence to support their use of force, Marshman answered those calls with a six-page open letter, which elaborated on the biologically oriented attacks on officers.

“The decision to move the group located in Chapman Square was made after PPB had repeatedly observed objects being thrown and shot from slingshot type devices from Chapman Square into Terry Shrunk Plaza. These objects included urine and feces filled balloons, balloons with unknown chemicals, marbles, bricks and rocks.”

He also wrote, “Given this, the assembly was declared an unlawful assembly and the park closed for public safety.”

Reporters from Willamette Week also stood as witness to seeing rioters throwing “red-stained” tampons at law enforcement officials during their so-called “peaceful” protest.

So I guess the Mayor and the ACLU can SUCK IT!