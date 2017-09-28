Democrats Say Immigration Could Hurt Republicans In 2018 Or Something

If Donald Trump and the GOP do not defend people who are unlawfully present in the United States, it could mean doom, because people who tend to not vote GOP will not vote GOP again

Immigration controversy could hurt GOP, Democratic poll finds President Donald Trump’s immigration policies could take Texas and other states with big Latino populations down the same path as reliably Democratic California – if Republicans in Congress don’t support the Dream Act, a new Democratic poll suggests. Leaders of the Latino Victory Project, which paid for the nationwide poll, found Hispanic voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump after his first eight months in office. Trump won 28 percent of the Latino vote in the 2016 election, according to exit polls. The new survey, conducted earlier this month, showed 24 percent approve of the job he’s doing now. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now And unlike polling conducted before the 2016 presidential election, Latino voters in this survey ranked immigration issues as their top priority for Congress and the White House to address – overtaking jobs and the economy, which led Hispanic voters’ concerns last year. Republicans countered Wednesday that Democrats won’t be able flip red states on immigration issues alone. They cited disorganized Democratic state parties and past Republican success with Hispanic voters among their reasons.

If anyone can actually find the poll, let me know. It’s not linked at any article I’ve seen. It’s not available at the Latino Victory Project (which was launched be Eva Longoria, who is a massive supporter of illegal immigration and open borders).

Regardless, if Latinos are more concerned with protecting people who’ve broken the law, that’s on them, and will not effectively change the outcomes of elections, particularly when opponents of illegal immigration will get up and vote when they see supporters of illegal immigration demanding amnesty.

What this is really all about is attempting to sway elected officials (primarily Republicans), who depend on people voting for them, to get scared over the prospect of losing votes (from people that won’t vote for them anyhow) and get on the pro-amnesty bandwagon. Sadly, many Republicans will buy into this, as they have before.

