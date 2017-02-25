Oh Good: NY Times Publishes Screed By Illegal Alien Who Vows To Not Leave

Have you heard the case of Jeanette Vizguerra, a person who is unlawfully present in the United States and has taken refuge in a church, which puts the church in violation of 8 US Code 1324? She stretches the truth…ok, breaks it…in this opinion piece

Honey? The choice is not yours to make.

This year is my 20th in Denver, but I may have to spend it in the basement of the First Unitarian Church instead of my own home. When I wake up in the room set up for me here, my first thought every day is who will pick up my children from school. Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement refused to extend my stay of deportation. I sought sanctuary in the church because, like that of millions of other immigrants, my future in this country was thrown into doubt. Thanks to President Trump's new policy, every undocumented person is a priority for eviction from this country. In my years here, I have witnessed many injustices and have been involved in community organizing against them, including as a co-host of a radio show here. After paying taxes for two decades, spending thousands of dollars on my immigration case and fighting my deportation for eight years, I am not giving up now.

The horror, ICE refused to extend her stay of deportation. Obviously, this means Americans are super big meanings. Or not

(KDVR) Jeanette Vizguerra, a mother of four, was scheduled to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Wednesday morning. She wanted to extend the stay on her deportation order, which expired last week, while she continues the application process for a special visa. The extension was denied when she failed to show up for the meeting.

So, the person who caused the refusal was ….. herself, for blowing off the check in. She has no one to blame but herself. She doesn’t tell you this in the beginning of the article, only explaining it way down near the end, a point which most people have already tuned out and moved on when it comes to reading web articles.

We see from the KDVR article that she arrived illegally in 1997 with her husband and a 6 year old. Since she is 45 now, that means she was not a child at the time she intentionally broke our immigration law. At one point she was charged with not having a license or insurance and for having an expired license plate. Those charges were dropped. She put a made up Social Security number on a document she was planning to use for a job application. She pled guilty to attempted possession of a forged instrument. La Immigra became involved at that point.

She was given the opportunity to voluntarily self-deport. She finally did leave, then came back, paying someone to smuggle her across the border, for which she was almost immediately caught be the Border Patrol, making her an alien absconder.

Back to the Times screed, and her ending

Their example inspires me to continue the fight until we are all able to walk the street freely. But it is not easy to be so public, and — grateful as I am for the support of the Sanctuary Coalition — it is hard to live in a church instead of my home. Perhaps you’ve seen the hashtag #JeanetteBelongsHere. The United States is the country of my children. I will stay here because it is my home. I will not leave.

And this is exactly one of the reasons why so many have so little care for illegal aliens: there is little in the way of humbleness, or being contrite. We see them demanding the U.S. give them stuff. Food, shelter, education, welfare, money, healthcare, and, of course, citizenship. There is defiance and arrogance, even though they are the ones who’ve broken our laws and taken advantage of American generosity. Anytime in the past 20 years she could have left and applied for lawful status. She did not do that.

And her choice to stay, like that of many illegals, is not hers to make.

