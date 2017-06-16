Megyn Kelly audio leak: “I knew it was a fraud!” [AUDIO]

I’m so not surprised by this. Alex Jones clandestinely recorded Megyn Kelly during his pre-interview with her. She just doesn’t get that she was being set up by this charlatan. Jones claims that he knew it was all a lie and a fraud. Of that I have no doubt… he’s paranoid and doesn’t trust anyone. In this case, he may have been right. I’m sure this violates agreements with NBC and that Alex Jones will wind up back in court over this.

In the meantime, Megyn Kelly’s ratings have massively cratered. No one wants to put the parents of the kids who died at Sandy Hook through an interview with a madman who claims it was all a hoax. It rips their hearts out. The guy is insane and everyone knows it. Kelly has a First Amendment right to interview whomever she wants… but why in the world would you give credibility to someone like Alex Jones? You simply make him money and push the fact that somehow he has a point. Excuse me, I think the whole human-fish hybrid nonsense is just crackers. Giving airtime to that is nothing but sensationalism and tawdry.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Secretly taped audio of Jones’ pre-interview with Kelly was released Thursday ahead of the official interview airing Sunday.

Infowars host Alex Jones is taking new measures to set things straight about his interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly, which is set to air Sunday. On Thursday night, Jones leaked audio of what he says was his private, pre-interview conversation with Kelly online to clarify what he referred to as "misrepresenting" him in the official interview. "I've never done this in 22 years, I've never recorded another journalist," Jones said in a video posted to Twitter, teasing the leak. "I've never done this, but I knew that it was a fraud, that it was a lie." In the audio, Kelly is heard saying, "This is not going to be a contentious, sort of 'gotcha' exchange." Then in a preview of the televised footage, Jones is seen talking with Kelly about the 2012 Newtown, Conn., shooting, with Jones calling Kelly "an anti-gunner."

Jones also called out the “mainstream media,” including The Hollywood Reporter, for its recent coverage of his sit-down with Kelly. He laughingly claimed that his words were taken out of context and heavily edited in promo clips for the interview. “I got it all on tape, sweetheart,” he said during Thursday’s InfoWars show. “I did it to protect myself so I can show what she really did. What are they going to do, when I’ve got the tapes of what really happened?” Jones added, saying that Kelly acted like she was “obsessed with him.” “It was worse than in college in a topless bar when women try to get you to pay for a dance.” Dear God.

Megyn Kelly defended her interview: “Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light, as journalists are supposed to do, on this influential figure and, yes, to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity.” It’s true that everything is a false flag event to Jones… but I get the feeling that Kelly is doing this for the ratings and to somehow take a swing at President Trump as she did with Vladimir Putin. CNN chief Jeff Zucker said Thursday that marketing for Kelly’s sit-down with Jones has been “unfortunate.” Ya think? NBC is moving forward with the interview for this Sunday regardless. Good luck with that. These two deserve each other.