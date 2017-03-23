CNN Accidentally Makes A Total FOOL of Nancy Pelosi During LIVE Interview – SHE CRACKED! [WATCH]

The Democratic party is in shambles right now, but no one seems to want to directly address the problem. Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House and current House Minority Leader, appeared on CNN for an interview, but it didn’t seem to go the way she expected. And she ended up embarrassing herself pretty badly.

Pelosi was interviewed by Anderson Cooper, but he threw her for a loop when he asked her who is currently leading the Democratic party.

“Well, President Obama was the president of the United States until just a matter of weeks ago. I don’t think that he can be dismissed as the leader of the Democratic Party,” she answered. “Hillary Clinton did not win the election, but a respected leader.”

“We have leaders for all different aspects of it,” she continued. “The Democratic Party is a congressional party, and we have members in Congress. It is a gubernatorial party.”

“But on the state level,” Cooper interjected, “it is a party which has suffered tremendous losses in the last couple of years under President Obama.”

“It has,” Pelosi agreed. “But we have a plan to address that.” Cooper kept pushing, though, asking who could be named the “standard bearer” for the party. “Well we’re not in a Presidential time,” she replied.

Watch the interview below:

Pelosi’s reasoning is beyond odd; she’s basically saying that because Democrats lost in November, they have no leader. Still, the sad thing is, she’s probably right. The Democratic party is a mess at the moment, and there’s a huge power vacuum begging to be filled. The only question is, who is going to step up? Elizabeth Warren’s name is being floated around a lot, but she hardly seems to be the person that Democrats will rally around.

Do you think the Democratic party has a leader?